Facebook starts advertising on the Oculus Quest app





Facebook will soon begin testing ads within the Oculus Quest virtual reality system. In the coming weeks, ads will appear in the Resolution Games title Blaston and two other unnamed apps. Facebook later stated that it aims to extend the system based on user feedback to create a self-sustaining platform for VR development.

Facebook introduced ads to the Oculus mobile app last month and has been using limited Oculus data to target Facebook ads since 2019, which is the first major placement of ads on the Oculus VR platform itself. It is an initiative. After seeing how this test works and incorporating feedback from developers and the community, the company will provide details on when ads will become more widely available across the Oculus platform and on the Oculus mobile app. Said in a blog post.

Facebook has no plans to create ads based on movement or voice command data.

Similar to Facebook’s non-VR app, you can block certain posts and companies from appearing in your ad slots. And Facebook says it won’t change the way it collects and analyzes user information. Some of the most sensitive data, such as raw images from the Oculus headset camera and weight or height information from Oculus Move fitness tracking, is said to remain only on the user’s device. Facebook also states that it has no plans to target ads based on motion data or recordings from voice assistants.

When a Facebook spokesperson initiates a checkout or purchases an app, the system will display Facebook profile information and content, install the Oculus app, activate, subscribe, add the app to the cart or wishlist. States to use. Whether you finally viewed, hovered, saved, or clicked on an ad in a third-party app on the Oculus platform.

As shown above, users can click on the ad to open it or save the link for later use. The former option launches a landing page in the Oculus Quests web browser, and the latter saves ads in the Explore section of the Questin-VR experience and Oculus mobile app. Developers receive a portion of their revenue from in-app ads, but Facebook doesn’t disclose that percentage.

Subsequent ad formats can be specially tailored for VR

Facebook has left an unlimited roadmap for the future. A spokeswoman said Facebook, for example, hasn’t decided whether the ad will eventually appear within the Oculus Home experience. Facebook has also not yet identified other apps using ads, but will list additional names in the coming weeks. The first ad looks like a standard box in the game interface, but Facebook’s blog post says it’s considering other options as well. Currently, developers are investing in discreet ads as a new way to build their business and aren’t ready to test yet, but they’re also looking for new VR-specific ad formats. ..

VR has undoubtedly been an advertising medium for years, with countless movie and television promotion partnerships and innovative experiences from companies such as McDonald’s and IKEA. However, the VR apps supported by ads use different models that are closer to the models of the mobile and web ecosystems. Integrating ads with developers can create greater incentives to work within Facebook’s official ecosystem, rather than distributing it through sideloading options like SideQuest.

According to Facebook, advertising is part of an attempt to find profitable business options in the growing but often difficult areas of VR app development. This is an important part of ensuring that you create a self-sustaining platform that can support a variety of business models that unlock new types of content and audiences. It also helps make innovative AR / VR hardware more accessible to more people, the blog post said.

Facebook super cheap quest cards always show ads

Facebook currently dominates consumer VR with the Oculus Quest 2 headset, one of the cheapest options on the market for $ 299. We also acquired the studio behind several major VR games, such as the rhythm game Beat Saber and the battle royale title Population: One. Next year we may face new competition with second-generation Sony PlayStation VR headsets, but Facebook has also helped at least one VR company withdraw from consumer hardware. By a business model focused on corporate advertising.

Meanwhile, Facebook has gradually strengthened its relationship with its core business and Oculus, which it acquired in 2014. Users can maintain their personal profile and use pseudonyms in VR, but last year they required a Facebook login for their Quest headset. Adding ads isn’t a surprising move for the company, but another signal that Oculus hardware is becoming more and more tightly integrated with Facebook.

