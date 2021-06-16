Robert Redford, Utah’s “Horse Whisper” Ranch Listed for $ 4.9 Million – Robb Report





Robert Redford sells a 30-acre horse ranch near Sundance, a mountain resort founded in Utah in the 1960s. For sale for $ 4.9 million, the property is named after the Oscar-nominated movie Horse Whisper Ranch, directed and starred by Redford shortly after purchasing the ranch in 1996. It was named.

According to the Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio Jai Sabi Shop, which holds a list with Steve Mabromi Harris on the compass, 84-year-old Redford holds his main home in Sundance. According to Bishop, Redford is consolidating Utah’s assets and moving horses to 1,800 acres of Sundance grounds, she says.

About 12 horses are transferred from Robert Redford’s Utah Ranch to his Sandance Estate.Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

According to Bishop, after purchasing the ranch 25 years ago, Redford worked to protect the land by adding horse facilities and pastures. Today, a rustic hideaway on the banks of the Provo River, 15 miles north of Sundance and 50 miles east of Salt Lake City, is a 100-year-old two-bedroom farmhouse with several spacious workshops and annexes. And it consists of horseback riding. Facilities such as hay barns, covered horse enclosures and pastures. Other than the celebrity’s brilliance, the main attraction is the country valley with views of the surrounding Wasatch Range.

“For the past 25 years, my family and I have loved, accepted, operated clinics and acted as homes for many beloved horses,” said California and New Mexico. Redford, who also owns real estate, says. , Told the Wall Street Journal. “In the future, we would like to focus on expanding the ranch facility in the nearby Provo Canyon Sundance,” he said.

Robert Redford Utah Ranch Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

Redford first purchased land in Utah in 1961 and gradually expanded until its success at Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid made it possible to purchase the entire Provo Canyon. Provo Canyon has become a Sundance Mountain Resort named after the protagonist. Protect your land from more aggressive development. He launched the Sundance Film Festival there in 1981.

living.Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

In December, he sold 2,600 acres of Sundance Resort to Broadreach Capital Partners, a high-end hotel developer who owns the Rosewood Hotel Chain and Carlyle in New York, and Cedar Capital Partners, who owns Savoy in London. Did. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the sale involves strict protection and new owners of Horse Whisper Ranch will also face some restrictions. It is possible to build a home larger than the current 1,460 sq ft home, but the buyer must agree to the size limit, but it has not yet been identified. Redford and his family said Bishop said: Nature maintenance is very important to them. He is passionate about it. “

Ranch bedroom.Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

According to Bishop, who expects buyers to “keep the tradition of horseback riding”, the ranch has ample space for a wider and more advanced horseback riding facility, including an arena. According to her, the ranch is reminiscent of the “old west” like a movie set.

See more Utah Ranch photos below:

Robert Redford Utah Ranch Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

Robert Redford Utah Ranch Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

Robert Redford Utah Ranch Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

Robert Redford Utah Ranch Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

Robert Redford Utah Ranch Photo: Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate / Luxury Portfolio International

