Apple CEO Tim Cook breaks EU-proposed digital market law





Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at the 2019 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco on November 19, 2019.

David Paule Maurice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that the European bill, known as DMA, “is not in the best interests of the user,” indicating that iPhone makers are opposed to European law. ..

“I think there’s a good part to the technical regulations being discussed, and I don’t think it’s in the best interests for users,” Cook said in a video conference at the VivaTech conference Wednesday. .. France.

Earlier this year, the European Union proposed two laws governing big tech companies, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act. While DSA focuses on the online advertising industry, DMA focuses on companies with large numbers of customers such as Apple, Google, and Amazon, setting rules that require competitors to open up the platform. I am.

One of Cook’s legal issues is forcing Apple to allow sideloading of apps on the iPhone. It manually installs the software from the internet or files instead of the app store. Today, Apple’s App Store is the only way to install apps on your iPhone, attracting the attention of lawsuits and regulators around the world. Apple says managing the App Store guarantees high-quality apps and helps prevent malware.

Cook said the iPhone has a market share of only 23% in France, and allowing sideloading on the iPhone compromises both user privacy and security, with more malware on Android phones than on the iPhone. I’m mentioning that. Sideloading is possible on Google’s Android.

“To give an example that I don’t think is in the best interests, the current DMA language being discussed will force the iPhone to sideload,” Cook said. “Therefore, this is another way to get the app to the iPhone, and seeing it breaks the security of the iPhone.”

Cook said Apple would participate in the proposed regulatory debate, regulate the platform on issues that impose disinformation such as vaccine hesitation, and said some of the DSAs considered “correct.”

Some projects will not ship: “Failure is part of life”

During a 30-minute session on Wednesday, Cook was asked about a long-rumored upcoming product like the Apple Car, but he refused to speak, saying he would keep the secret. “There must always be something on our sleeves,” Cook said.

Cook also said Apple would fail and start many projects that would never ship.

“We allow ourselves to fail. We don’t want to involve our customers in failure, so we try to fail internally rather than externally. But we develop things and then don’t ship. We start on a particular path, and sometimes we discover it in the process, so we make significant adjustments. “

“Failure is part of life and part of whether you are a start-up in a new company or a company that has been around for some time. If you don’t fail, you’re trying to be different enough. not.”

But Cook hinted at future augmented reality products. Apple is working on virtual reality and AR headsets with the Technology Development Group.

“We first used AR on mobile phones and iPads, but later we’ll see where it goes from a product perspective,” Cook said.

