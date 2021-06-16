Microsoft Windows 11 operating system reportedly leaked online





A preview of Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system may have been leaked online.

Some of the so-called new features include a new startup sound, a start button and center menu, and rounded corners on the interface border. The menu can also be moved to the left side of the screen. The Verge found a series of Windows 11 screenshots on China’s social network Baidu and reported that it found the entire operating system online.

“Dark mode is also available, and Windows 11 will start to look like a more sophisticated version of Windows 10 than the new one,” wrote Tom Warren of The Verge.

Gamers may want to know that Windows 11 has a new Xbox app integrated. “We provide quick access to the Xbox Game Pass game, the social part of the Xbox network, and the Xbox store,” Warren wrote.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment from USA TODAY.

The online response to a glimpse of the early possibilities of the new Windows operating system was unpopular. “Tell me this isn’t real,” tweeted one viewer.

Microsoft is planning an event on June 24th to unveil the “next step” for Windows.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at a Microsoft Build developer conference last month that she was “incredibly excited” about the prospect of test-running the next Windows operating system.

“Soon, we will share one of the most important updates to Windows over the last decade to expand the financial opportunities for developers and creators,” he said.

