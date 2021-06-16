Horizon Special: Vaccine Review Meets the Superhero Who Saved the Planet | TV





There is a dizzying sense of scale given by the Horizon Special on the Coronavirus Vaccine. On the other hand, the pathogens are so small that even if millions of people replicate in the host, they are invisible to the naked eye, but the damage is obvious. And you have a unity of scientists equivalent to the entire continent, each with a world of knowledge that brings you to the battle against microscopic enemies. Its wonders, the use of intellectual power, logistics, and all the effort needed to condense what could take 10 years into months is all about the Horizons 90-minute movie The Vaccine (BBC Two). Was strongly aroused by. In addition, we did everything without disturbing science, facts, or the story itself.

And what a story! Horizon begins with Dr. George Fugueo of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who first read what was happening in Wuhan on December 30, 2019. He takes samples from patients, uses next-generation sequencing technology to identify new pathogens behind new diseases within days, and informs virologists on five continents to work. Published globally. Dr. Teresa Lambe of Oxford University remembers wearing my pajamas and snuggling up to the computer to design the vaccine. It was January 1, 2020.

Oxford used a viral vector vaccine. Dr. Keith Chappell of the University of Queensland and his team decided on a protein vaccine (in the simplest type before outlining how to combine viruses, chemicals, and molecular clamps from small fragments of HIV to stabilize everything. He said there is). China has followed the path of inactivated viruses due to its surrounding active ingredients. And in the United States, the National Institutes of Health, led by Dr. Bernie Graham and Dr. Kizmekia Corbett, the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, led by Dr. Kathrin Jansen, and Dr. Ul Ahin of BioNTechs are all new Decided to introduce the method mRNA. For human use.

Chappell remembers how fast everything went from thinking. We can pretend to have saved the world! to: Oh, this is real. The film didn’t overtly point out, but the national character demonstrations of each choice fit very well with stereotypes (our solid choice, China’s ruthless practicality, US GungHo spirit, (Australia’s refreshing Stoicism) You needed to make yourself smile.

Horizons’ expertise in making it easier for professionals to understand and access concepts has been better developed than ever before. I’m not the only one who understands the mechanism behind vaccine development better than before, and in fact, better than she ever wanted. The description was brief but detailed, but with many other considerations that had to be addressed by those working on how to invent vaccination and safety and deliver it to 7 billion people worldwide. I didn’t squeeze it out.

Again, the difference in scale has confused you. With $ 300 million worth of equipment to expand Pfizer’s production capacity, the factory was reused, and at one end was a huge storage freezer brought by dozens of people into a newly built warehouse. The other was crouching down on pipettes, test tubes, dots of data on the screen, running lab tests after lab tests, driving exhausted every day, and driving a little more. In modern footage, some of them are literally gray and tired. Professor Katie Ewers’ mother died when her daughter worked on the T cell research needed to support the Oxford vaccine. She had time to mourn, it seems obvious, and may not have yet.

After that, small-scale trials, large-scale trials, and each country’s own adjustments were made to balance the need for speed with the risk of harm when Covid surges around the world. Certain sociocultural issues could prevent the historical distrust of physicians in the American black community from being a smooth scientific passage. For example, recruiting volunteers for clinical trials became difficult and education and encouragement programs were launched. The test results in almost every place were ultimately amazing in the best possible way. Only Australia did not cross the finish line (investors, including the government, feared some unfavorable consequences or perhaps a potential public reaction to them and put their money before a workaround was found. There was a proposal to withdraw).

The film covered an impressive amount of ground without losing momentum. It finally touched on the need to avoid complacency. It will undo the incredible work done by the subject. The fact that our leaders aired in a week that proved to have failed again in that need gives it a lot of unwanted resonance. Of course, there are more movies about the behavior of more people that haven’t been created yet.

