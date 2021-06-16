Apple reportedly wants to extend Apple Care to people





iPhone and iPad users know that if something on their device doesn’t work, they will book it in the Apple Store to fix it. When Apple’s new pilot program bears fruit, we’ll also promise what will ultimately hurt us.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple has a “bold healthcare plan” that includes a network of “doctors employed by Apple in their clinics,” some of which have already been implemented. The new service is “not on track,” according to the report, but Apple is currently testing the program with Cupertino employees.

Apple reportedly hijacked a California clinic to test the concept. However, the journal reports that the initiative is struggling because “employees have raised internal questions about the integrity of health data from the company’s clinics used to support product development.” I am. In addition, engagement is low and patients are reportedly not engaged in the apps Apple offers to complement care.

Healthcare is a major initiative for Apple under Tim Cook’s leadership, Apple Watch has acquired sensors and features that promote fitness and wellness, and the CEO said in 2019: I have been involved in healthcare. ”

For now, Apple’s legacy is the Apple Watch, Journal said. Apple hasn’t abandoned its primary care ambitions, but “shifted the focus of its health unit to selling devices.” Just last week, Apple announced iOS 15 and watchOS 8. This includes several health-related advances such as new ways to share data with healthcare providers, trend analysis, new Fitness + classes, and tracking of sleep breathing rates.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

