Sticky baseball leads to more strikeouts | Popular Science





John Eric Goff is a professor of physics at the University of Lynchburg. This story was originally taken up in a conversation.

Baseball cheating is as old as the game itself, and pitchers who modify the surface of the ball are part of its long history. In addition to folklore of cheating, there is a new scandal involving pitchers who may have applied sticky substances to baseball that players call sticky.

Major League baseball batters have hit nearly once every four times they step into the plate this season, compared to once every six times in 2005.

A sports physicist and a longtime fan of baseball, I was intrigued by the news that applying a sticky substance to a ball would make the pitch spin faster. And if the pitcher can throw fastballs, curves, and sliders with more spins than ever before, it will be difficult to throw. How does science explain all of this?

Sticky ones increase friction and torque

If you want to understand what all the nasty turmoil is, you need to know some friction basics.

You certainly tried to remove the lid from the stubborn jar. If there is not enough friction between the finger and the lid, it may not be possible to apply enough torque to the force rotation analog to rotate the lid. One way to apply more torque to the lid is to increase the frictional force. In my house, I put a round piece of rubber to help increase friction and open a sturdy jar.

The pitcher wants to increase the friction between his fingers and baseball, and it seems he is using some interesting substances to achieve this. According to a recent Sports Illustrated article, pitchers have begun experimenting with drumstick resins and surfboard waxes. They use Tyrus Sticky Grips, Farm Grip Sprays, Pelican Grip Dipsticks, and Spider Tuck, an adhesive intended for use in the World’s Strongest Man Tournament, and the ad is for someone to use it in the palm of their hand. Indicates to lift the burnt block. The article mentions one instance of the ball so that sticky players can see their fingerprints on it, and another story where the ball can be stuck on an open hand with the palm facing the ground. Did. All of these sticky substances increase friction and improve the pitcher’s grip on the ball.

Topspin creates an air wake that pushes the ball down, as seen in the image above, where air is flowing from right to left through a central metal cylinder that rotates clockwise.Photo: MatSouffNC858s / WkimediaCommons, CC BY-SA The more spins, the harder it is to hit the pitch.

Sticky fingers today are the latest attempt by players to gain an unfair advantage. But how do sticky things make it harder to hit the pitch? Helps increase spin speed.

Unless the pitcher throws a knuckleball, there is little spin, but all baseball spins well over 1,000 revolutions per minute when the pitcher’s hand is released. The spin creates a forcelet called spin force that moves and bends baseball in a way that allows the batter to be thrown away.

When the air hits a moving baseball, it does not completely envelop the ballit that separates from the surface before reaching the back of the ball. Think of the water flowing along the sides of a moving boat. Turbulent water is flowing behind the boat because the water does not wrap smoothly behind it. However, when the rudder turns the boat, the wake moves to one side. According to Newton’s Third Law, when a boat pushes water in one direction, the water must push the boat in the opposite direction, causing the boat to rotate.

The same idea applies to rotating baseball. When the baseball is spinning, the air wake behind the ball is asymmetric. Therefore, the spin force pushes the ball in the opposite direction of the air wake.

Consider an overhanded curve ball. On this pitch, when a major league baseball pitcher releases the ball, it pulls down the front of the ball, producing topspin. The curved ball of the top pushes the air upward from the back of the ball so that the wake comes out from one side of the boat. As the ball pushes the wake of the air upwards, the force of the air on the curved ball is downwards. Therefore, all curved balls are pushed down on the way to the plate, thanks to the spin force.

How effective is the sticky one?

Here comes the suspicion of cheating.

Like past pitchers, today’s major league pitchers could put sticky things on their fingers in the locker room, stick them on their uniforms, or get them from their teammates. The material starring in the current scandal helps to generate more spin. A good pitcher can throw a curved ball at 85 mph, 2,400 rpm, and about 20 pounds of friction between the pitcher’s finger and the ball. Free pitch data shows that some pitchers have increased their spin rate on curved balls by about 400 rpm compared to the previous season. This should increase the spin rate by 17% and the frictional force generated by the sticky material by 17%.

For overhanded curved balls, adding 400 rpm topspin can result in a vertical drop of more than 2 inches. This happens to be the thickness of the sweet spot of a baseball bat. In other words, major league batters familiar with pitcher curveballs think hell is in great contact, except for the sticky ones and the extra spins crossing the plate two inches below the batter’s expectations. May swing in place. Hell misses the pitch or hits a weak grounder.

Strikeouts occur at an unprecedented rate and may be due to stickiness. Major League Baseball is already thinking about what to do with all the reports of sticky fingers. The referee may immediately check the pitcher regularly during the game.

However, no matter what the league decides, the cat-and-mouse game between players seeking better performance and the league trying to catch them will continue and add to the rich folklore of baseball cheating.

