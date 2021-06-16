Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) Review: Better than Echo Dot





Among the various Alexa devices, it’s as misunderstood as the lower Echo Show 5, which Amazon updated last week with a better camera and another color option, blue ($ 85 when not on sale-$ 5 less than the previous generation). It doesn’t look like it is. 75 in the UK and currently not available in Australia). Whether even the new chameleon skin Echo Show Kids ($ 95 if not for sale) is enough to enhance Amazon’s 5-inch smart display far beyond retrofitting in the minds of Alexa’s loyal people Is suspicious. And that’s a shame.

LikeSounds is as good as the Echo Dot as a small photo frame that allows you to read perfect time and weather in the distance I don’t like the frequent discounts Updated cameras are still substandard at 2 megapixels Mysteriously removed auxiliary port video Calls are not great

It’s not Show 5’s fault-its much larger siblings, the medium-sized Echo Show 8, and its larger relatives, the swirling, swirling Echo Show 10, both easily (and legitimately) in the limelight of all Alexa. I will. Then, of course, there’s competition-Google’s slightly larger 7-inch nesting hub with its dazzling screen and more intuitive smart home controls. Another similar device that the Echo Show 5 clearly stands out is the more malicious Lenovo Smart Clock. It relies on the Google Assistant and can’t even play the video (although some people want to play it on such a small screen for fairness)? ).

So, to understand the true value of the mobile-sized Echo Show 5, you need to pull it out of your smart screen lineup, including the Echo Show and Nest Hubs, and place it side by side with smart speakers such as the Echo Dot and Dot with. Watch and Google Nest Mini. If you’re looking for a full-featured smart screen (for example, to find recipes or make video calls in the kitchen), you can get rid of the Echo Show 5 out of control. If you plan to use it a lot, a larger screen with a better camera will be worth spending a little more.

But if you’re thinking of adding relatively cheap Alexa access to one or more rooms and you’re looking at the 4th generation Echo Dot, it’s compelling to get the Echo Show 5 instead. There is a case.

The first Show 5-based Echo Show Kids comes with a “Chameleon” skin speaker enclosure and a corresponding digital clock face.

First, let’s skip the updates that Amazon made to the second-generation Echo Show 5 (Kids model will be discussed later). The point here is that there are very few updates. The best you can get from the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 could be the long tail of the big discounts you’ll see on the rest of the 1st generation devices.

The most important change is in the camera-it hit 1 to 2 megapixels. This represents doubling performance, but it’s still the camera spec found on foldable phones 10 years ago.

The Echo Show 5 is also blue, but to be honest, it’s a terrible shade of navy blue. It’s so dark that I didn’t really notice that the test device Amazon sent was actually blue, about an hour after I set it up.

This photo was taken with the updated Echo Show 5’s new 2-megapixel camera, cropped, but otherwise unchanged.

But that’s it. Oh, except that it doesn’t have a stereo output (aka aux) port on the back, this is even more cruel and honest, it only adds to the value of the first generation Show 5 if you plan to plug it in. .. For conventional stereo systems.

Correctness of Echo Show 5

Once again-if for some reason you care about the camera specs, get a better device. But if that’s not the case, you should consider getting an Echo Show 5 if you need another small Alexa speaker in your house instead of an Echo Dot or Echo Dot with Clock, especially if you can get one for less than $ 50. There is. This is the daily retail price of the Echo Dot when it’s not for sale. EchoDotwithClock runs for an additional $ 10 and $ 60.

First, both generations of the Echo Show 5 have the same 1.6-inch full-range speakers as the fourth-generation Echo Dots. This is a significant improvement over the 3rd generation Echo Dot’s 1.1-inch speakers. The Echo Show 5 sounds much like the Echo Dot when you play music, podcasts, or just Alexa’s voice response.

The 3rd and 4th generation full-size Amazon Echos are better off with 3-inch woofers and 0.8-inch tweeters, but these large Alexa speakers are usually Echo Dot, whether or not they’re on sale. It’s twice as expensive as the Echo Show 8 (in that respect, the Echo Show 8 has a similarly compelling case, but that’s a different story).

Basically, in addition to the 5-inch screen and camera, you get just as good sound quality.

But what if you don’t need a camera?

Fair enough-some people are (naturally) sketched by always-on smart devices with cameras. Amazon seems to know this. That’s why the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 has the same physical camera shutter as the 1st generation (the camera also has a software kill switch that activates when the microphone is muted).

You can view video feeds from linked cameras such as Wyze Cam v3 on your Echo Show 5 display.

But that camera can do more than just take a selfie-a recent firmware update allows you to enable home monitoring, which allows you to view your Echo Show camera feed from your mobile device. It’s like a security camera, but you can’t record video or save it to the cloud.

And when it comes to security, the screen can be linked to a genuine security camera like a particular third-party device maker like Ring or Wyze owned by Amazon. This allows you to see your security camera feed from your bedside device when things hit you at night. However, the screen of Echo Show 5 is not suitable.

Show 5’s screen is small, but it’s not useless

The Echo Show 5 may display a screen that’s about the same size as a smartphone, but that doesn’t mean that the smartphone isn’t good in some ways. Ideal as a photo frame. Simply link Amazon Photos (free for Prime members) to sync your favorite photos from your phone to your Echo device.

Even if you just want to see the time and weather forecast, the Echo Show 5 is better than having no screen at all.

Sure, the photos are small, but it’s really nice to have family and friends photos constantly spinning around desks, nightstands, and accent tables. Anyway, I’m only going to look for a second or two. The experience in HD isn’t much better.

Even if you don’t want to use the Echo Show 5 as a digital photo frame, the 5-inch display has plenty of space to display time and weather information, even from across the room.

If you can choose an Echo Show 5 that sounds the same as the Echo Dot (or Echo Dot with Clock) for about the same price (but with a screen!), Why not use the screen? For all of the quality of life improvements introduced by the Echo Dot with Clock, after all, it’s still a tiny little LED display (it doesn’t even tell you the weather).

Echo Show Kids with “Chameleon” skins actually look pretty pretty.

Dale Smith / CNET Echo Show Kids belongs to their own category

Discounts are less frequent on Amazon Kids devices than on regular Echo smart speakers and displays, as are purchases of Echo Show Kids. I already have an Echo Dot that has been converted as Echo Kids ($ 60 full retail). It’s dressed up like a tiger or panda bear in the free year of Amazon Kids Plus ($ 36 worth, $ 3 per month). The Kids Plus service offers children’s stories, games, and educational programs, and is also included in the Echo Show Kids (retail price of $ 95). (Not yet available in the UK or Australia.)

Echo Show Kids is currently available in only one skin. This is a chameleon design where the corresponding dials really match very well, despite the device’s huge bezel. For all Kids-branded devices, Amazon doubles the normal warranty period to two years and adds compensation for accidental damage. So if that screen breaks (in the first two years), Amazon will replace it. I have no questions.

Sure, without the discounts Amazon offers on other Echo devices on a regular basis, it’s a huge step up from a $ 60 Kids smart speaker to a $ 95 Kids smart display, but how much kids If you look at what you’re working hard on, your investment will bring benefits Use the extra visual elements.

You can hardly tell the difference between this 1st generation Echo Show 5 and the updated 2nd generation device.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET Ultimately, get the generation for sale

Unfortunately, there is no first generation to be released as this is the first Echo Show 5 to offer the Kids edition. However, please tell me a little secret. Swipe down from the top of the screen[設定],[FreeTime]You can turn your Echo device into an Echo Kids device by simply tapping (what was called Kids Plus) to switch. Function of.

To be sure, you don’t get a free year or additional warranty for Kids Plus. Also, the outside of the device does not suddenly turn into a tiger, panda, or chameleon. But in all other respects (kids dial, parental controls), there is a kids edition. And if you can get your first-generation score for more than $ 36 less than the Echo Show Kids, you can use that savings to subscribe to Kids Plus for a year and go ahead (or not). ) You can save. All money).

However, if you don’t have kids (or if you have kids but aren’t interested in the Kids Edition Echo Show), you’ll need to check the price of the original Echo Show 5 like Taka. With Prime Day just around the corner, prices are almost certain to fall, probably below the current $ 45 (at issue) offer.

Prior to the latest update, the first-generation Echo Show 5 was a viable alternative (and improvement!) To the Echo Dot or Dot with Clock. Now it’s virtually easy.

Speed ​​up your home with the latest information on automation, security, utilities, networking and more.

