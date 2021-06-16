Amazon Prime Day 2021 starts on Monday: This is a smart light already on sale





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day starts this Monday, but if you want to shop a little earlier, you can already find many deals from manufacturers and competitors who want to keep up with the Prime Day draw. I will. This includes trading various smart lights, many of which are currently live.

This month is a great time to try out color-changing light bulbs or build on the smart lighting settings you already have installed. We delved into the latest discounts and pointed out offers that are currently worth considering. Keep in mind that it is very likely that more transactions will occur from Monday.

Lifx

Let’s start with Lifx, one of the most established names in smart lighting. The company’s Wi-Fi Lightstrip works with all major smart home platforms and voice assistants (HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, etc.) to produce multiple colors at once. It is a function that you can enjoy playing no matter where you paste it.

The 80-inch version of Lifx Lightstrip, which typically costs $ 90, is now priced down to $ 75 on Amazon and Best Buy. This is the lowest price I’ve seen on this latest version of the Lightstrip, originally called the Lifx Z when first reviewed in 2016. It’s also $ 5 cheaper than the Philips Ferrite Strip, and you can only get one color per color. Time, and multiple colors, but significantly less than the souped Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip, which costs a ridiculous $ 230.

Read the Lifx Lightstrip review.

Lifx

It’s not just strips. Almost all of the Lifx catalog is currently on sale, including the company’s smart bulbs. Of all the deals I’ve seen, the best one is these two packs of Lifx color LEDs currently on sale at Best Buy for $ 50. That’s $ 15 cheaper than usual and only $ 25 per bulb. This is very good considering that it is one of the best looking color changing bulbs you can buy. Also, don’t forget that Lifx Lite works with almost anything you want to work with, including voice control via Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant.

Other Lifx transactions currently worth considering are:

Read the Lifx Mini review.

safety

If you want to make things smarter with a switch rather than upgrading a light bulb, you won’t find a much better deal than this 3-pack from Kasa, a sectarian brand of TP-Link smart homes. Only a few years ago, the price of this bundle was over $ 100, but now it’s down to $ 35 on Amazon. This is $ 10 cheaper than normal cost and is the lowest price ever. I saw it for it.

The switch itself isn’t flashy and doesn’t have dimming or a built-in voice assistant, but if you want to automate some extra lighting around your home, this is a great way to get the job done.

Please read the Smart Switch Purchasing Guide.

Signify

Philips Hue is a great smart lighting platform. It gets even better when you add and expand lighting throughout your home. The problem is that the Philips Hue stuff runs on the expensive side. Therefore, it is wise to keep an eye on transactions before and after Prime Day and Black Friday. One such deal currently available is this 3-pack of the latest generation of full-color Philips Hue bulbs, which has been reduced to $ 100 on Best Buy.

Everything you get for less than $ 40 a Hue bulb is a pretty decent deal, and these three packs are only available at that price several times a year, so keep this in mind-but take this into account. Remember, once Prime Day begins, there’s a good chance that sales from the Philips Hue team will grow.

Read the Philips Hue guide.

GE Lighting

Don’t you care about the color? Then use a white light smart bulb to save money. Works well with these C by GE bulbs. You can now get 4 packs for $ 30 on Best Buy. It’s only $ 7.50 per bulb. They support app control and voice control via Alexa or the Google Assistant, but GE Lighting is a partner brand of Made by Google, which makes it particularly suitable for the latter.

Earlier this year, GE Lighting rebranded the C by GE smart home brand to Cync, so this is probably a bit of clearance from last year’s packaging. Anyway, it’s a decent deal and a cheap way to pick up some additional bulbs to help expand the smart lighting range of your home.

read more.

Speed ​​up your home with the latest information on automation, security, utilities, networking and more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

