Windstream Cloud Connect provides direct links to AWS, Google and Microsoft





The Windstreams Kinetic Business Unit is rolling out a new CloudConnect product that provides businesses with dedicated connectivity to third-party and private clouds with the goal of streamlining network architectures and improving the security of data transmission to and from these environments. Did.

Windstream representatives tell Fierce that they will partner with Equinix to provide private virtual wide area network (WAN) connectivity, giving businesses direct access to critical data stored in data centers around the world. I did. Representatives added that Windstream has contracts and procedures for linking customers to Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, and Google cloud environments.

In a statement, Jeff Roney, president of strategic accounts for kinetic business, said the cloud services that businesses depend on today are as powerful as the networks that connect them. As such, it provides this cost-effective, secure, dedicated connection, supports business apps, and scales as customers add new apps.

The company said it could offer CloudConnect customers bandwidth in the range of 50Mbps to 10Gbps and touted the service as a way to enhance existing SD-WAN and MPLS networks.

Related: Windstream uses Google Assistant and Alexa to provide audio to SD-WAN services

Windstream representatives elaborate on how Cloud Connect connects to these, and Kinetic connects customers’ Layer 3 IP traffic to existing virtual routing and forwarding tables to suit their communication needs. I explained that you can create a remote location. You can use SD-WAN as an overlay network to install virtual customer edge devices in your data center to optimize mission-critical traffic performance.

Cloud Connect can also meet Layer 2 needs, the person said.

Windstream is now a privately held company after breaking out of bankruptcy proceedings in September 2020. In its final report before it went private, in its second-quarter 2020 revenue report, corporate executives said they had 3,200 SD-WAN customers, representing more than 29,000 endpoint locations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos