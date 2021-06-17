How to enable and use Google Chat





Real-time collaborative chat, as represented by apps like Slack, has become a popular way to communicate with colleagues and friends, especially since many of us moved to work from home last year. Google is clearly paying attention to this, countering Slack by taking two features from the company’s Workplace app suite, Chat and Room, and integrating them into the standard Gmail app.

Google Chat allows you to chat with friends and groups of friends informally or officially. The former can be done between two people, or a few people, which Google calls group conversations. The latter is done through another space that Google now calls a room.

What’s the difference? According to Google, chat is just a way for two or more people to chat together without a procedure, for example, if you want to quickly talk about where you plan to meet for lunch, create a group conversation with your friends. .. When the conversation is over, it’s over.

The room, on the other hand, is for longer-term conversations. Each room has its own name, allowing users to leave and rejoin. You can send notifications and share files. You can also put the room inside the room. Suitable for work projects, party planning, or other activities where you want to have a conversation for days, weeks, or more.

If this seems to help, you must first enable Google Chat in your Gmail account. Currently, at least it has to be done separately for browsers and mobile devices.

Enable chat in the mobile app Tap the three line icon in the upper left corner. Scroll down and[設定]Choose. Select an account. Select General. If you are using an Android smartphone[チャット]With tabs[部屋]Turn off the tab. If you are using an iPhone or iPad[チャットと会議室を表示する]Toggle tabs on.Note: If you’re using an iPhone / iPad, you’ll need to manually close and reopen Gmail to enable the chat feature.

At the bottom of the screen, you’ll now see chat and room icons as well as email and meeting icons.

You can activate the chat in the general section of the settings. You’ll see four icons at the bottom of your Gmail page. Go to your Gmail account to enable chat in your browser and go to Settings (the gear icon in the upper right corner).[すべての設定を表示]Choose.On the top menu[チャットと会議]Choose.[チャット],[クラシックハングアウト],[会議]You can choose either. off. If you want to try chat, click on it. Chats are usually displayed on the left side of the Gmail screen, but you can choose to display them on the right side instead. By the way, in chat and meet,[変更を保存]If you want to click on Gmail[ミート]You can hide the section. In the browser[設定]Go to[チャットと会議]Find the section.

The Gmail screen may refresh and you may see a welcome pop-up for your new Gmail. It was on the left side of the Gmail screen[会議]With a box[ハングアウト]Instead of a box[チャット]box,[会議室]box,[会議]A box has been added. Contacts you previously chatted through Hangouts will appear in a new chat box. Click on the name to see the previous chat in a small pop-up window at the bottom left. (Note that if you previously blocked someone in Hangouts, that block will not be carried over to the chat.)

Before we dive into the details of how to use Google Chat, you may notice other minor differences after the update. First, the quote-like icon that references Google Hangouts at the bottom of the left column is replaced with a few quote balloons.Previous big in the upper left corner[作成]The button is replaced with an inconvenient little pencil icon (I don’t know why). A button will now appear on the right side of the search box where you can choose to activate it, leave it, or not get in the way. You can also enter your own status.

A new button allows you to tell people if you are active. Start a chat on the web To start a new chat[チャット]Of the box[チャットを検索]Click the link or[チャット]Box or[ルーム]You can choose to click the plus sign in the corner of the box. Either way, you’ll see a drop-down menu. If you want to chat alone, enter the person’s name in the top field and a small chat box will appear. (You can maximize it if needed.) If you want to chat with multiple people,[グループ会話]Choose. You can then list the people you want to chat with. In the same menu, you can start a room (more on that later), browse an existing room, search for a message request (that is, search for a previous request for a chat from someone else). )You can also. Chats and rooms are displayed in the left column. Both can be used to start a chat, group conversation, or meeting room. Start a chat in the mobile app Tap the chat icon, then tap the small new chat pop-up in the lower right corner. You can enter a person’s name here, create a room, or browse an existing room.To create a group conversation (that is, chat with multiple people), enter the name of the first person you want to chat with first (or select a name from the drop-down list) and tap the group Enter Add an icon that appears in the same field, and another name[新しいチャット]Click to chat or create a room with one or more people. If you want to add more users to the chat, click the group icon at the top.

People invited to chat will receive an email with a link and can choose to join or block the conversation. If you’re on Hangouts or chat, you’ll get a notification.

Whether you’re using the web or mobile app, fill in the fields at the bottom of the screen to add a new message. Use the set of icons next to or below the input field to add pictograms, upload files, add files from Google Drive, start a video conference (basically starting Google Meet), and events. You can set the schedule.

Chats can include images and emoji. On the web to create a room, go to the chat box or room box on the left side of Gmail and click the plus sign. In the mobile app, tap the room icon.[ルームの作成]Choose. Add participants by name when you create the room. Create a name for the room and add the people you want to include. (If it’s not in your contact list, just enter your email address.)[作成]Click. You will be taken to a new room. Invited people will receive an email with a link. Clicking on the link will take you to a new room and give you the opportunity to join or block. (If you haven’t joined the chat yet, you’ll get a notification from Hangouts.) To add a new message, fill in the fields at the bottom of the screen. Similar to chat, you can use the set of icons to the right of the field to add emoji, upload files, add files from Google Drive, start a video conference (basically starting Google Meet), events. You can set the schedule for. Rooms can contain images, emojis, and tasks, but they aren’t as temporary as chat.

Some notes about the room: If you created a room using a personal account (rather than a business account), anyone in the room can rename it. There are some other rules regarding the use of rooms on Google’s support page. I’m a little confused as to which applies only to business accounts and which applies to personal accounts, but I hope Google will fix it in the near future.

