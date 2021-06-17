According to ReFED’s Dana Gunders, food waste innovation goes beyond technology.





Because this is The Spoon, many debates about food waste will eventually curb the multi-billion dollar problem and reach its national and international goals of halving food waste by 2050. It’s about useful and innovative technologies. The Food Waste Insights and Innovation Forum, in partnership with the non-profit ReFED, is technology just one solution. When it comes to food waste, true innovation involves not only advances in machine learning and computer vision, but also new business models, behaviors and ways of thinking.

Dana Gunders, Managing Director and Founder of ReFED, started the event by asking two important questions related to food waste. What is innovation, and what is the problem you were trying to solve with it?

The second question is easy to answer. Gunders sought some well-known statistics as a way to explain how fundamentally inefficient our food system really is.

35% of all US foods are inedible $ 408 billion annually is spent on foods that are never eaten in the United States. Over 40 Million Americans Are Considered Food Insecurity

Food waste also accounts for 4% of US GHG emissions (58 million greenhouse gases), 14% of all freshwater usage, 18% of all agricultural land usage, and 24 of landfill inputs. Occupies%.

Citing data from the project drawdown, Ganders says food waste reduction reverses climate change ahead of plant-based diets, utility-scale solar, wind turbines, and other well-known competitors. He pointed out that it was ranked first in 76 solutions that meant that.

New innovations will help achieve these goals and reduce overall food waste, but as we learned at today’s event, innovation is different for different stakeholders when it comes to food waste. It means that. People talk about food waste as if it were a problem. No, Ganders said at the event. This is a complex set of inefficiencies that requires an entire suite of solutions to deal with. Of course, Ganders are the different ways food is wasted along the supply chain. Post-harvest food loss looks different from food that is thrown away in a grocery store. Both of these look different from the food we throw into the kitchen drains. In all these scenarios, food waste looks different, so your solution will vary greatly depending on what part of your supply chain you are targeting.

When it comes to innovation, technology is one of the obvious tools, and at the moment, companies are working on everything from machine learning and image recognition to hyperspectral images and sensors to combat food waste. These and other technologies help retailers track waste and make more accurate predictions, and tell you which fruits ripen fastest on a particular crop.

But, as mentioned earlier, technology is just one of innovations. Equally important are new processes and business models, and what Ganders calls cultural evolution.

New business models for food waste have emerged steadily over the past few years, many of them centered around grocery and restaurant services that sell surplus food. This is a popular model for many people, including Imperfect Foods, Too Good to Go, and Flashfood. Upcycling products, as Sodexo does, are another example, as well as providing financial incentives to managers.

Cultural evolution, on the other hand, is what Ganders called “innovation at a much simpler level.” It is a smaller action to work together to make the public more aware of food waste and encourage behavioral change. Signs in the canteen about food waste and allowing customers to taste the product before making a purchase are two examples.

Today’s culture in the United States can change as a result of pandemics, the new administration, and the growing sense of urgency regarding climate change and food equality. As Ganders pointed out, it’s time to consider how companies using food waste solutions can adapt to these changes and test their customers accordingly.

