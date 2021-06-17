Read this before you buy the Google Pixel Buds A series





Google’s 2020 Pixel Buds promised more than they offered. For $ 179, earphones envisioned a future of AI-enhanced listening and were regularly improved through the company’s feature drop program.

But the reality was much more complicated. The bud had a terrible struggle with connectivity issues. Dozens of buyers complained directly to me about the continued audio dropouts, Target offered refunds to affected users, and Google’s Sandeep Waraich told me what went wrong.

At $ 179, a pair of earphones is too problematic, especially for headphones that don’t offer active noise canceling. The company’s third earphone attempt, the Pixel Buds A-series, is a clear improvement over last year’s model (so far).

The Google Pixel Buds A series improves on the original pair, but it might be wise to wait before … [+] You buy

Jan Hoi McGregor

After weeks of testing, it’s clear that connectivity issues have improved in some indoor and outdoor environments where Bluetooth interference was a threat. That’s not to say they’re perfect, I noticed three dropouts on the phone the day after my full review was published. However, they listen to music in a busy space and maintain a solid connection. Other than that phone, I’m unaware of a consistent dropout. New shoots will be generally available within a few days, so I would like to see how these shoots are carried in the wild. If you have any problems, please contact us here or here.

Google told 9To5Google that it solved the problem by connecting both buds to the phone, but in the 2020 model only one bud would connect and the signal would be relayed to the other bud. This should generate a more stable connection. However, The Verges Chris Welch said he had experienced a cutout, so a mass release will tell us if this is a serious and widespread issue.

More importantly, the audio output of the Pixel Buds A series is the same as the 2020 Pixel Buds, with $ 80 more. Check out my full review here. A well-balanced, clear sound that easily distinguishes the various elements of the track and does not prioritize one frequency over another is back in the new model. They sound good in this price range.

They lack the abundance of more complete buds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. SamsungGalaxyBudsPro has a richer, more dynamic sound that clears as soon as you swap the two. Also, there is no active noise canceling and passive noise canceling is minimal. In a reasonably large environment, these sprouts can be easily defeated. But at this price, they sound good.

That’s an important point, they work well in their price range. The Pixel Buds 2020 wasn’t. Less than $ 100 is perfectly reasonable for casual earphones with some great features such as language translation and potential future feature upgrades (although Google says the Pixel Buds’ degradation is Currently not planned).

Several features to reduce the price, such as wireless charging of the case, volume control gestures, IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection (which still works fine), accelerometer and gyroscope used for jaw detection, etc. Needed to reduce the original bud movement and improved call quality. I can’t say I missed these features. At least not an additional $ 80.

If you’re happy to give Google another chance, the Pixel Buds A series seems like a great deal. However, just in case, it may be wise to wait a few weeks to see if the connection issue surface.

