10 innovations that are currently astonishing business leaders





Top, left: Thomas Minieri, Bryan Greenberg, Daniel Robins, Fabi Habschmidt, Andrew Schlage. Bottom, left: Cody Kandy, Jonathan Pritchard, Stephanie Wells, Saeed Barki, Samuel Timothy.

The technology industry is booming faster than ever, especially in today’s digital-first world. New innovations such as machine learning are born every day from the progress of smartphone technology.

Innovation not only optimizes business practices throughout the industry, but also provides consumers with a better quality of life. But which is the most impressive and convenient?

Below are some of the 10 members of the Young Entrepreneur Council who consider them to be the latest innovations and why they are so influential.

Currently 10 amazing innovation video editing. Video conferencing. club house. Tesla vehicle. 5G. Apple app clip. Ford F-150 Lightning. Voice assistant. Advances in augmented reality and virtual reality. Non-fungible token.

1. Video editing

Video marketing is an effective way for brands to promote their products and services. Only a few years ago, editing even basic videos required complex software. But now, advanced video editing technology is readily available on mobile devices and is constantly being improved with new features and an easy-to-use interface, including recent applications that provide video animation creation tools.Thomas Minieri, Minieri & Company

2. Video conferencing

Zoom isn’t a recent innovation, but the recent surge in popularity has led many other companies to create digital tools for team collaboration, project tracking, employee training, content sharing, and more. It was. Companies such as Eloops, Figma, and Bluescape have expanded their video conferencing capabilities to allow them to run their entire office across the screen.Bryan Greenberg, True Blue Life Insurance

3. Clubhouse

The new social app Clubhouse is innovative. I have never seen a platform where people from all over the world can interact and meet. Now I see new businesses, partnerships and joint ventures happening every day. I’ve seen companies raise money that they wouldn’t have had a chance in the past. Clubhouse is really changing the way people interact, which is why all social platforms are currently copying them.Daniel Robbins, IBH Media

4. Tesla vehicle

Tesla isn’t just sustainable, technologically advanced, and affordable. Tesla’s culture is also deeply rooted in seeking obvious innovation in all the hardware sold, to the extent that Tesla owners greet each other on the streets of the world. When was the last time you greeted the owner of another car of the same brand? Fabi Hubschmid, Markaaz

5.5G

People have been talking about 5G for years, but at least somehow it finally seems to be here. In particular, it seems to integrate well with both augmented reality and virtual reality, helping to bring both of these technologies into mainstream. Its development can be useful in a variety of ways for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

6. Apple app clip

Apple App Clips allows you to use that segment without downloading the app. Let’s say you have a rental scooter on the street. Scan the QR code to get direct access to Apple Pay and pay without downloading the app. Downloading the app can take a long time, run out of phone resources, and some customers may postpone using the product. The more streamlined the process, the better the results.Cody Kandy, Bounce

7. Ford F-150 Lightning

The new Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck is an exciting innovation. While the price of electric cars still needs to go down, the new Ford Trucks will turn cars into centers that can power power tools, electric bikes and even the entire house. With 11 outlets, it works with smart systems and gives you a glimpse into the future of electric vehicles. Jonathan Pritchard, MattressInsider.com

8. Voice assistant

Voice assistants have become a very popular household item that can perform a variety of tasks and answer almost any question. This technology changes the way we receive and consume information and helps people multitask and do things on the go. Then it transforms the way you check your to-do list to find keywords, phrases, or questions.Stephanie Wells, formidable form

9. Advances in augmented reality and virtual reality

Augmented reality and virtual reality technologies have been around for some time, and I was impressed with how common the use of such technologies has become. For example, some cosmetics companies analyze skin tone and condition via a phone app and tell you which product to use. People were seeing higher precision when shopping online and a better experience for their customers. Syed Balkhi, WP Beginner

10. Non-substitutable token

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been all the rage in recent months. Blockchain technology is moving from the fringe boom to the right tools to create real value in today’s world. With more and more people accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as valuable stores, NFTs provide the credibility of digital assets. We were heading towards a world of strong contracts without intermediaries. Samuel Timothy, OneIMS

