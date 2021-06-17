Google is updating its online safety curriculum for kids with lessons such as games and videos – TechCrunch





Google today announced that it will update and extend its digital security and citizenship curriculum called Be Internet Awesome. It aims to help school-age children learn how to navigate the Internet responsibly. The curriculum, first introduced four years ago, now reaches 30 countries and millions of children, Google says. With an update released today, Google has added nearly 12 more lessons for parents and educators working in areas such as online games, search engines, video consumption, online empathy, and cyberbullying.

The company last made its last significant update in 2019 when it added a lesson focused on teaching children to find disinformation and fake news at the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Children’s Crime Research. He said he asked him to evaluate the existing program he received.

In this review, we found that the program helped children in areas such as cyberbullying, online politeness, and website safety, but recommended improvements in other areas.

Later, Google partnered with online safety professionals such as the Committee for Children and The Net Safety Collaborative to revise the material. As a result, lessons tailored to specific age groups and grade levels were offered, expanding the range of subjects and the set of family resources.

The new lessons include guidance on online games, search engines, and video consumption, as well as social and emotional learning lessons aimed at helping students deal with cyberbullying and online harassment. I will.

For example, some of the new lessons discuss search media literacy. In short, as part of updating the program’s existing media literacy material, learn how to use a search engine like Google and appreciate the links and results returned.

Other lessons address issues such as practicing empathy online, showing kindness, and cyberbullying, and what to do if you find something offensive or inappropriate.

Concepts related to online games are also woven into the new lessons. Today, children have a lot of social interaction in online games and often have a way to interact and chat with other players in real time.

Here you will be presented with ideas related to being able to identify online gamers to children. For example, are the children really different? It also explains what personal information you should not share with people online.

Among the new family resources, the updated curriculum shows parents the recently launched online hub, families.google. The hub offers a wealth of tips and information on tools to help families manage their technology usage.

For example, Google has updated the Family Link app. This allows parents to control which apps are available and when, and view usage time activity reports. Earlier this year, we rolled out parental controls on YouTube for families of tweens and teens who are too old for their YouTube Kids account but still too young for a fully unsupervised experience.

According to Google, the updated curriculum is now available to parents, families, teachers and educators through the Be Internet Awesome website.

