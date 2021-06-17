Airgraft plunges into the other side of Cannabis Technology Los Angeles Magazine





Remember the old days when you bought a device and used it until it stopped working, rather than discontinuing the device when a better version came out? Well, as soon as you get the latest gadget out of the box, there’s a better, cheaper version that curses you out of the store window, or perhaps a digital ad that’s following you on the web.

The world of technology is moving pretty fast. I’m used to the annual upgrade. Every year, there are phones with better cameras, clearer screens, faster connections, and cleaner chips. The same applies to our TVs, cars and fitness equipment.

However, there seems to be one area where the rules do not apply. And that unlikely thing: the world of cannabis.

An industry with such cultural hideouts might expect to be flooded with mavericks and rule violators who invent crazy, sexy and cool tech (when not oiling their beards). The reality was unfortunately different.

Since legalization, the technology has not moved far beyond the nicotine vaporization system that already existed. This means mass-produced, off-the-shelf pods. It’s a sleek looking pen (basically just a battery) and you don’t have much control over your experience.

There are many reasons for all of this, but it’s easy to see. But the good news first. The dry spell of cannabis technology was decisively broken by a new (like) kid on the block and tore the neighborhood with an all-new system, Airgraft.

The Airgraft team is a cannabis outsider and is a newcomer to the industry from the world of healthcare and consumer technology. They gave the view that the cannabis industry is on the verge of turmoil. However, they soon realized that realizing the vision would be a serious challenge.

There are two reasons why cannabis innovation is relatively lacking. A retail model (extract, pod, battery technology) that imposes complex regulations and multiple markups. Brands had to cut costs to survive.

In 2019, things got even more complicated. You may remember the vaping scandal when considerable health concerns arose in connection with a very small number of cannabis vaporized products. Investigations have revealed that the cause is a malicious operator selling adult oil in contaminated cartridges. The problem was limited, but the damage affected the entire industry. Legitimate operators were caught in a storm after major tech companies, including Apple, locked out all vaporized products from the platform.

This presented Airgraft with a rather difficult challenge. Their ambition was to improve the end-to-end steaming experience, from product to service to price. And they had to do it without the ability to link the devices they designed to a native app-based experience.

They first saw the pod. A typical off-the-shelf technique heats the extract roughly and burns some of the oil. This produces harmful by-products. It also means that up to 30% of the extract is trapped in the pod by the filter.

As Airgraft CEO and Founder Mladen Barbaric said, the industry is still in the early stages of development when it comes to enriching vaporization technology. There is no vaporizer that actually vaporizes cannabis oil. The Airgraft team focused on science and created devices that worked as they should.

This is where the Airgraft team’s medical technology background emerges. They redesigned the pods from scratch using FDA-approved heated food safety materials.

Here’s the really smart part. One of the reasons that the experience of smoking cannabis can be a kind of sucking (intended to be a pun) is that the size of the particles produced when the oil is heated is not optimal for the actual absorption. Airgraft has fully addressed the physics of the process and the dynamics of the particles and designed a heating profile for all oils to address this issue.

The resulting Airgraft 2.0 system provides an experience not found in other pocket vaporizers. And a milder process not only means that these harmful compounds are not produced, but you can enjoy up to 30% more extract from every gram.

But if no one can afford it, it doesn’t make sense to have amazing technology. Airgraft has decided to create a system that truly democratizes cannabis consumption. They wanted to make the world’s most premium experience available to everyday and casual users, as well as expensive weekend talkers for beginners.

The main reason vaping generally costs more is that oils and pods have always been retailed together. This maximizes markup, allowing users to pay about twice the retail price. That’s why Airgraft hacked the system. Their simple innovation was to separate oil from technology by providing pods to producers for free. Only oil is retailed, cutting the retail cost of typical pods in half.

So far, good for cannabis producers and pharmacies, but all the amazing medical-grade tech in the pods has to be paid in some way. This is where Airgraft 2.0 gets even smarter. Comes with a membership program. Airgraft users pay $ 10 per month for access to unlimited pods. Even considering the cost of membership, Airgraft 2.0 members pay about the same as the street price per gram. A true game changer for the industry.

But didn’t we say that all cannabis brands were locked out of the Big Tech platform? So how do you manage your membership program without the app?

Magic happens here.

Airgraft pods need to be smart, so they only work on member devices. The fundamental answer to Airgraft is the magic key. A digital chromatic code that can be read by any Airgraft pod directly from the screen of any device.

Yes, you read that right. The QR code of the product links to the Airgrafts web application. This triggers a unique combination of colored flashes that writes to the pod via the built-in light sensor when placed on the screen.

According to Airgraft, the Airgraft 2.0 system is still in its infancy and will develop even cooler technologies in the future to provide therapeutics and other life-enhancing compounds. If so, that’s good news.

Aigraft proves that need is really the mother of invention. This is a truly groundbreaking product that brings a desktop vaporization experience to your pocket device. Perhaps more importantly, it also comes with a groundbreaking price tag. By hacking the business model and halving the price of a typical pod, Airgraft has realized what seems impossible at first glance. We provided a state-of-the-art vaporization system at the same price as street products.

The general public will be able to access Airgraft.com membership from July 1st for a monthly fee of $ 10. Visit Airgraft and receive a limited edition starter kit before its official launch on July 1st. Strictly speaking, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please visit Airgraft.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos