



When Detective Antonina Klinger needed to look for evidence in the Carlyle murder, she turned to Google.

And the search engine quickly passed through, she told the Cumberland District Jury on Wednesday during the murder trial of Craig R. Hines Jr.

Hines, 21, has been accused of shooting down 23-year-old Michael Birch while Birch was walking the first block of East Pen Street on the afternoon of June 21, 2018.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Daniel Sodas is seeking a conviction and death sentence for Hines’ first-class murder.

The evidence Klinger sought through Google was a red, white, and blue diagonally striped soccer shirt.

Investigators allege that the shooting suspect wore such a shirt, based on videos from cameras throughout the autonomous region.

According to Klinger, an Internet survey found that the three-color Ralph Lauren Polo soccer shirt matched USA on the back and the second shirt on the back and left sleeve. She showed her findings to the jury.

Detectives said that about three weeks after Birchis was killed, Hines denied possession of such a shirt when he interviewed him at his mother’s house.

She said Hines told her that he and Birch knew each other and they were cool. Klinger testified that Hines said he and Birch would occasionally insist, but they would fight for five minutes and get over it.

Hines also said he and others drove a red Chevrolet Equinox SUV, which police sometimes claim was driven by shooters.

Cross-examination counsel Shane Corp focused on the allegations that others also drove the equinox. Klinger said Hines called it a crackhead car.

Corp also quoted Hines’ statement that he heard someone chase after Birch with a rifle the night before he was killed.

Detective Thomas Doran, the chief investigator, told the jury that he had guided the jury through a series of surveillance camera footage and walked the path of the escape vehicle and later the suspect.

The footage first recorded the equinox on North and Hanover Streets, about a block from the shooting site, shortly after the bullet was fired.

According to Dolan, the SUV then turned north on Pit Street and arrived at the Heberig-Palmart Trotlot parking lot on Lincoln Avenue, where police determined it had been abandoned. The video showed that it was parked next to a car owned by Hines’ mother, the detective said.

One camera shot the left shoulder of the Equinox driver. Dolan said he showed that the driver was wearing a multi-colored shirt with some design on his left sleeve.

Cameras in other autonomous regions showed the suspect and woman walking south on Northwest Street away from the Totlot area as the police car was running toward the shooting site.

The two walked to Memorial Park and entered a house across the street, Doran said. The video showed a man wearing a red, white and blue diagonal striped shirt.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos