OK Google, meet Alexa: Interoperability has emerged as an important issue in antitrust law





Eddie Lazarus, Sonos’ Chief Legal Officer, came to Washington on Tuesday to demand legislative action against Google and Amazon. He left with an informal invitation from Google’s senior public policy director, Wilson White, to discuss things.

“I’m already [emailed] Wilson told the protocol after a subcommittee hearing attended by both men.

In addition to the confrontation in Washington, the issue that led to White’s unexpected gesture is the interoperability of voice assistants, who are currently fighting each other in court over allegations of patent infringement.

Google has long said that it wouldn’t allow device makers to run the company’s Google Assistant if they were to provide access to competing voice assistants at the same time. For Sonos, this means that the customer has to choose whether Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant will be the default voice assistant for smart speakers with a microphone.

That’s not the way the company wants to handle this issue. Sonos has developed a technology that allows you to use multiple voice assistants at the same time. This allows end users to effectively choose whether to call Alexa or the Google Assistant to handle a particular task. That way, someone can ask Google for the weather and then use another wake word to tell Alexa to add something to their Amazon shopping list.

“Google contractually bans us from using the technology,” Lazarus told lawmakers Tuesday. “It is not possible to mix and match between large companies.”

Pressured by Senator Amy Klobuchar on this issue, White defended Google’s approach. “We are trying to balance interoperability with something else we care about: the user experience. […] Privacy, security “.

White admitted that Google allowed two simultaneous assistants on some Samsung phones, but suggested that this couldn’t be easily duplicated with smart speakers. “There are some technical challenges with having two voice assistants listening at the same time,” he said.

Lazarus did not agree. “We have the technology to solve the problem he explained,” he said, adding that Sonos offered to show it to Google in the past and actually showed it to regulators around the world. It was.

This gave White the beginning of his surprisingly public overture. “I was an engineer early in my career, so I want the opportunity to see the demos personally,” he said. White also suggested that Google’s official view on this issue could change. “This will evolve,” he said. “We are in a place that brings more innovation to consumers.”

It’s worth noting that not all tech companies protect their voice assistants as much as Google does. Amazon, in particular, is a proponent of a more open approach. The company has set up the Voice Interoperability Initiative to facilitate solutions similar to those developed by Sonos.

However, Lazarus suggested that this was an easy position for Amazon, given Google’s refusal to play the ball. “Because of Google’s stance, Amazon’s voice interoperability initiative is an on-ramp to the Amazon ecosystem,” he said.

Lazarus also told Protocol that voice interoperability is just one of many issues Sonos wants regulators to address. Other issues raised in the hearing on Tuesday included pressure on tech companies to sell smart home products at low prices and small businesses to abandon their business secrets to integrate with smart home platforms. Was there. These issues can be much more difficult to resolve than having access to Alexa and Google Assistant at the same time.

“It’s easy, but it’s great for consumers,” Lazarus said.

