“Being black is innovative,” says Tyrance Billingsley II on Black Tech Street.





Black Tech enthusiast Tyrance Billingsley II was born in the community that gave birth to Black Wall Street, the richest and most entrepreneurial African-American community in American history.

Billing Three from Greenwood is great, tenacious and innovative [his] Very DNA. That’s why he started what is known as Black Tech Street.

While many have done a great job of revitalizing the former Black Promise Land through economic development and other initiatives, most have the level of original affluence achieved by Blackwall Street. I admit that it cannot be truly reproduced because it was an unintended result of the separation. Billing Three II said it has enabled my community to thrive.

Reproduce the wealth of blacks

However, according to Billing Three II, he disagrees with respect because being black is innovative. History considers that the white mob who burned down Greenwood’s Black Wall Street district couldn’t rule out a line of descendants who are fighting hard for truth, justice, justice, and restoration today. I will agree.

Not only can you recreate the wealth that existed in the past, but one industry technology can go far beyond the culmination of that glorious era. In the 1900s, Black Wall Street was born. Therefore, he added, the birth of Black Silicon Valley should be seen in the 2020s.

On June 19th and 16th, Black Tech Street will launch the first one that is expected to be a lot of NFT coins.

Below is an interview with Tyrance Billingsley II, who is discussing historic NFT coins and Black Tech Street.

What is a non-fungible token (NFT) in the most basic sense of the term?

The best way to describe NFTs is with digital tokens. Basically, digital tokens are sellable, and if you use smart contracts like us, you can sell them in such a way that you always receive a portion of the money each time the original creator sells. ..

So basically, this coin has the first offer that people bid and then buy. Not only do you make money from it, but when you sell it again in the secondary market, you get 50% of that profit and you continue to receive the chips.

Is NFT something that everyday people can or should participate in, or is it something more for larger engineers?

Cryptography is generally still in its infancy, so I don’t say much about it like everyone else. So what Im says when asking people is that they need to do due diligence like everyone else.

An example I like to use is social media. MySpace first appeared and it died. People may have thought that the world of social media is not. Since then, Facebook and Twitter have overtaken the planet. I think the situation is similar for cryptocurrencies.

Especially for NFTs, one of the things NFT offers is a great opportunity for local artists to find ways to make money from their work. Whether or not you make a digital copy of your work to make money and receive the chips, I think NFTs offer a great opportunity for artists to make more money as they grow.

What is the importance of this particular NFT to Black Tech Street?

Obviously, we’re just celebrating our 100th anniversary, and what Black Tech Street is trying to support is essentially looking forward to the next 100 years. Over the last 100 years we have destroyed Black Wall Street, so we have said that these next 100 years will be characterized by Tulsa’s black innovation and tenacity.

That’s why OW Girly is behind the coin and is historically known as one of the founders of Greenwood and Blackwall Street. So his being behind the coin sends a strong symbol.

The launch of this coin really represents what the next 100 years of Black Wall Street will look like. Tyrant Billing Three II, the founder of Black Tech Street, told the Black Wall Street Times.

Be sure to follow this historic coin update and bid by clicking here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

