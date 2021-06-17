Google 2021 Creator Lab





When the coronavirus raged around the world last year, technology managed to stay connected, even at the stage of deep comfort and loneliness. Isolation paradoxically felt everyone. In the 2020 Creator Labs series, giant tech company Google worked with Creative to express loneliness and confinement through catharsis art, revealing a raw sense of working in a disconnected state.

Still, it’s another time, and now in 2021, we see a world where things are returning to their former state – at least earlier than expected. The word “progress” is at the tip of everyone’s tongue, and it’s no wonder it’s at the heart of this year’s Creator Lab. Although not entirely pandemic-focused, Season 4 is a diverse narration of what progress looks like to the nine contributing artists. Through photographs and cinematography taken with Google Pixel 5, cultural, community, nature and self perspectives are packed into a collection of thought-provoking works that reveal the power of storytelling and technology.

In some cases, progress is interpreted literally, documenting cultural paths, nurturing, and ties to identity. Andrew Thomas Huang’s ancestors are intertwined with this very concept. “A constant challenge for BIPOC creators is how to navigate their art with themes and messages that talk about social issues that are important to us,” Huang recalls. His project mixes his notions of “Chinese heritage” with “modern identity” and is a symbol of Taoism, as Huang paints what he considers to be “strange Asian-American progress.” It depicts a single human being that composes around. “I think I’m still learning to walk this line. My passion for combining East Asian folklore and mythology with technology and Futurism has become a growing thread in my work. , Moving me forward. “

June Kaned’s “We Live Above and Below Dangers” shaped her present with her grandmother, whose words are embroidered on the fabrics featured in her culture, especially in her projects. It is a concrete ode to the lesson. “Many lessons in my hometown and family are landmarks of my movement and often move forward, but there are many detours along the way,” Kaned said. Textiles are an integral part of Kaned’s work. Her work at the Creator Lab last year positioned the bandana as a symbol of domestic workers and their social status.

Ancestors of Andrew Thomas Fan

Google

We live above and below danger by June Kaned

Google

It is also divided in the form of family dynamics, especially maternity. Maya Toledano’s Mothers embrace the dynamics of being a mother and intergenerational love, and Mary V’s snapshots admire her mother’s connection in culture. Her portrait is near the house because the subject is her longtime friend Becca, whom she met at a junior high school in Denver, Colorado. Their bond is riding a wave of growth, often explained by Mary V, who is “fluctuating,” but when Becca’s daughter Aaron was born, their relationship “prospered.” Her project depicts two people wearing hanbok (traditional Korean costume).

Mary V’s Becca & Aeron Hanbok Series

Google

Maya Toledano’s mother

Google

Anthony Prince Leslie’s “We Are One” commemorates this, as well as the metaphorical implications of what a family looks like as a community. Inspired by the Jamaican saying “Out of Many ONE People” (a cultural nod in his background) and artist Hank Williams Thomas, his work was literally overlooked and needed in the early stages of the pandemic. It shows the physical importance of unity. “We Are One is a photo essay about my community. We sincerely believe that we will be stronger together,” Leslie said. “I see many divisions in our country and it only weakens us. I believe strength is in numbers, and if we all believe in progress and change it is It can be our reality. ”In the three pictures, the human body, including Leslie’s mother, niece and nephew, is composed of a“ fun, cool and ecstatic face ”. [and] The position of the body to embody the motto. ”

Kennedi Carter, creator of Softest Place on Earth, also connects this idea to romance with a series of photographs that encapsulate a strange black voice and capture a “fun and intimate story” that feels non-existent in the mainstream. .. I see a fictional portrayal of black queer love that makes me feel warm, “she said. In a sense, her series is a mirror of the safety that love provides to the black community. “… we need romance to survive because we remind each other that we are not alone,” she said. Speaking out stories that you haven’t heard is a common thread in her work. Last year’s Creator Labs “Ridin’Sucka Free” project was a dedication to the American BIPOC cowboy.

We are united by Anthony Prince Leslie

Google

The softest place on earth by Kennedy Carter

Google

Then there is Mother Nature, a recurring theme among artists who turned to the outside world to heal the inside, reflecting people’s thirst for escapism. Natalia Mantini’s “Healing for Progress” is a continuous series of natural abilities to nurture self-care. “I feel that people need healing to move forward carefully, that’s what I do,” Mantini said of the inspiration behind her image. In the case of Creator Labs, Mantini confronted the calm streams, calm greens, and bare rocks that California had to offer to translate its relationship with nature. “We have just experienced such a traumatic era collectively and independently …” she recalled. “My series also provides a collective pause and shares some tools on the healing benefits that can be received from nature.”

“I’m always deeply inspired by the beauty of nature, which influences us as humans,” says Tim Kellner. His project, Distant, visually records the optimism found in the great outdoors. The bright flowers represent soft and delicate emotions that lead to appreciation for the little things. “I kept the theme of pursuing the mood of the surrounding landscape and how it affects my feelings. When spring comes, the green light and the colors of spring, and how they hope and progress. Focused on bringing the feeling of, “Kellner said of his process. .. “Finally, we’re moving on from all of last year’s lonely struggle.” Both he and Mantini have shown that nature can really be a medicine.

Healing for progress by Natalia Mantini

Google

Far by Tim Kellner

Google

Mental health claims in a significant amount of dialogue not only during the outbreak of a pandemic, but also in recent years. Joshua Goldenberg, nicknamed “Glass Face,” is not a foreigner when it comes to raising awareness of the subject, especially in the creative realm where burnout can lead to exacerbations. And that’s where his series, Ultradreamers, fills the gap. “Mental health is a common topic I overlooked in my life as an artist. Unbalanced and time-consuming focus on mental health leads to creative work, routines, achievements and well-being. Are all affected, “he told CR.

In his latest episode, “Are We There Yet?”, He explores the creative processes of ten people from different industries (including animation, music, production and direction) and their “perceived progress” and that they Analyze how it affects your approach to what they are doing. “… What’s the reward for Ultra Dreamer? Why keep creating it every day?” Two central questions in the video.

Technology is gold, and Creator Labs revolves around its potential, even in its most compact form. Since the launch of this initiative, Google has sought to challenge creativity by limiting creative to Google’s Pixel smartphones. The vast majority of artists this year will find it easier to capture the subject at will by working with just their phone, and with high-tech camera features such as portrait mode, 3D effects, embedded self-timer, and wide. I was able to curate the lens and deep work that I revealed to CR. However, in a studio setting approved by MaryV, working with everyday technology alone was awkward and a bit uncomfortable.

When it comes to tools, the initiative seems to be of a hindrance, but its comprehensive purpose has introduced the space needed for artist collaboration. As stated in the Creator Labs presentation, the project will highlight emerging photographers and filmmakers, further highlighting genuine works that portray “social causes” and “cultural stories.” aims for.

If it wasn’t perceived through the potency and vulnerabilities translated throughout the movie or image collection, Creative expressed how collaboration with Google was fostered and creatively inspired. Kellner described it as a “dream collaboration,” but others enjoyed its free reins but a genuine approach. The veins of the initiative also pulsate with visibility and reliability that are performed deeper for BIPOC artists. Huang believes that its essence advances strange BIPOC creators like himself, but Leslie says he “gave him the opportunity to work on and communicate with more personal projects.” [his] “Story” and “Exercise” [his] “Voice” in a way that is not capitalized or “watered”.

If there is an inspiration for this project to explore, art is a sign of the times and can be created on a device placed in the palm of our hand.

For more information on the artists and works behind this year’s Google Creator Labs, visit google.com.

