BME and BBF Fintech Perform Sustainable Financial Hackathon | Technology and AI





The first hackathon focusing on the world of fintech and insurtech at the international level, focusing on sustainable finance, will be held in Bilbao.

Hack & disrupt! The event will be held on June 25th, 26th and 27th and will be hosted by BME and BBF Fintech. The event aims to bring together companies, entrepreneurs and start-ups to solve global technical challenges as a team.

Sponsored by BBK, Plaza Financiera Bilbao, and SIX startup accelerator F10, the event wants to connect entrepreneurs and businesses and rethink finance and insurance through digitization. The challenges faced by participants are directed towards innovation and sustainable finance.

Due to the pandemic, the event will be held at BBF Bilbao Berikunza Factory in a hybrid format that combines face-to-face parts through a technical platform with various stands, chats and work rooms. Opening and closing ceremonies, as well as various panels related to the entrepreneurial world and the FinTech and InsurTech ecosystems will be streamed from the platform.

What happens at the event?

The opening reflects innovation in the securities market, followed by a panel discussion on sustainability. The challenge will be introduced on Friday night and the team will begin working on the solution until Sunday 27th. On Saturday the 26th, there will be presentations by several experts, including Berta Ares, General Manager of BME Intec, and Manuel Ardanza, Chairman of the Bilbao Stock Exchange.

Winners announced on Sunday are eligible to receive three awards. A trip to Switzerland will give you more insight into the FinTech ecosystem and may take part in incubation programs and BBF FinTech. Direct access to the II Open Innovation Program, the Bizkaias Legislature, the Bilbaos City Hall, the public-private fintech incubator promoted by Mondragn and Dominion University, and the final interview to participate in the F10 Incubation and Acceleration Program.

BME CEO Javier Hernani reaffirmed BME’s presence at the event in its commitment to digitalization, innovation, promoting small businesses and disruptive startups, and added it to other initiatives such as the pre-market environment. I think. “Today’s startups have the potential to become the best companies in tomorrow’s stock market,” he said. We also reiterate our support for Bilbao as an innovative financial center where BME closely follows the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

