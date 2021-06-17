Prime Day Fitness Deals: What to Expect





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day will take place from June 21st to June 22nd this year. So it’s the perfect time to invest in fitness equipment that you can actually buy. Exercise gear, especially expensive items such as smartwatches, exercise bikes and weight benches, can be expensive. However, during Prime Day, Amazon’s significant sales mean that some fitness items will be significantly discounted.

Whether you’re new to Prime Day or a veteran looking for a sale, finding the best deal can be a daunting task. Read on to get the most out of this year’s Prime Day. In addition, Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime costs $ 119 per year.

Fitness Deals You Expect During Prime Day

On Prime Day 2021, you can expect to sell a variety of fitness equipment such as training machines, smartwatches, weights, mats, shoes and apparel. Amazon is often flooded with sales from lesser-known brands, but you’ll also see deals from companies like Fitbit and Reebok.

It’s not possible to know in advance what will be released, but the past few years have been pretty good predictors. Last year’s prime day best fitness deal was about 40% off Mercy’s recumbent exercise bike and over 20% off Mercy’s foldable weight bench. The smartwatch also had some big discounts, from $ 450 for the Garmin Approach S40 to $ 14 for the Apple Watch Series 6. There were also few big items sold, such as the $ 50 discount on Bowflex’s C6. Indoor exercise bike.

Amazon also discounted tons of active wear last year, including champions, Under Armor and Colombian apparel. Targeted workout accessories such as stretch slant boards and biceps isolators were great deals.

Similar transactions are expected this year.

How To Get The Best Prime Day Fitness Deals

It’s already on sale in the days leading up to Prime Day. However, the biggest price cuts are made during the official two days of sale and often don’t last long. Check in frequently and get items quickly so you don’t miss them. Amazon often offers “lighting deals”. It is only available within 6 hours during Prime Day.

But how do you know which deal is really worth it? It’s easy to get hooked and add something to your cart just because it’s for sale and you’re running out of time. However, to avoid wasting money on unused equipment, it’s best to focus on what you really need. What’s missing in your home gym? What did you want to get? These are items worth buying on Prime Day.

Sometimes even huge sales aren’t as attractive as they look. Always shop on other websites to see if you can find better prices elsewhere. Browser extensions such as Pricecout and TheCamelizer help you see the price history of your items throughout your website. So you can see if the price goes up, stays the same, or goes down after Prime Day.

CNET digs deeper into Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 fitness deals to reveal the best sales. We will update this page as soon as we find great deals.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

