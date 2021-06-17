Google must face shareholder proceedings claiming to hide security risks





Alphabet Inc’s Google brand logo will be visible outside its office in Beijing, China, on August 8, 2018. REUTERS / Thomas Peter / File Photo

June 16 (Reuters)-Wednesday U.S. Court of Appeals accuses Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) shareholders of fraudulently concealing security vulnerabilities, including Google+ social networks. Revived the lawsuit.

San Francisco’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the case was known to Alphabet’s then CEO Larry Page and his successor, Sundar Pichai, about internal notes on bugs and security issues. From an investor who said he had raised a “strong reasoning” that he intentionally hid information.

Alphabet and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the 3-0 decision.

A Rhode Island-led lawsuit followed an article in The Wall Street Journal in October 2018, with Google concealing the disclosure of personal data of nearly 500,000 Google+ users because of fears of regulatory scrutiny and reputational damage. Said.

Alphabet’s share price fell more than 6% over the next three days, reducing its California-based market value of Mountain View by more than $ 50 billion.

Google finally decided to shut down the consumer version of Google+, admitting that it discovered a data breach in March 2018, although there was no evidence of misuse.

Parliament has blamed bipartisanship for failing to disclose the vulnerability earlier.

In a decision on Wednesday, circuit judge Sandra Ikta accepted shareholder claims that Alphabet kept silence to “buy time” and faced as British Cambridge Analytica collected tens of millions of data. The user who avoided the spotlight that Book (FB.O) was underneath at that time.

“In the end, Alphabet took about six months to buy itself,” Ikuta wrote. “The competing reasoning that the Alphabet knew this information but simply neglected to disclose it is not plausible.”

The case was returned to Judge Jeffrey White of the US District Court in San Francisco, which was dismissed in February 2020.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to sit down with Pichai, Page and others to underpin what they did,” plaintiff lawyer Jason Forge said in an interview.

The case was In re Alphabet Inc Securities Litigation, 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, No. It is 20-15638.

