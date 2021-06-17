NATO member states agree on a wide range of technical and environmental agendas





Members of NATO in Bratislava and Slovakia have agreed to increase technical funding and further reduce carbon dioxide emissions, according to Benedetta Berti, Secretary-General’s head of policy planning for the NATO secretariat.

In support of drafting the 2030 Reform Agenda adopted by NATO members at this week’s summit, Berti sat down at Defense One at the GLOBSEC Forum in Bratislava, Slovakia.

She said one of the key agreements was to strengthen collective cybersecurity to better thwart attacks from malicious attackers such as Russia. This passage is based on the 2016 agreement on seven baseline requirements related to cyber resilience: the ability to quickly recover from a cyberattack and minimize the impact of a cyberattack.

Now we are one step beyond that, Berti said. We are developing a network of alliance-wide resilience goals and allies to have our own nationally coordinated goals. Therefore, each ally has its own implementation plan.

NATO member states always determine the best way to identify and minimize cyber threats, but member states have agreed to NATO’s more active advisory role. They also agreed to begin the process of sharing more information with each other about the status of resilience efforts.

There is a political commitment to develop this entire process. Therefore, we will create a surveillance system, meet with senior officials from all countries on a regular basis, monitor progress, and, of course, create each ally based on these objectives. We advise you to work with us to develop your own domestic approach. Its extension.

NATO member states will launch Defense Innovation Accelerators to help fund start-ups develop technologies that may help in collective defense.

Specifically, it is a center designed to promote cross-Atlantic cooperation and interoperability, with a series of offices in the Alliance’s entire staff center. Accelerators NATO better experiment, verify, integrate, [and] We will adopt new technology together.

Members also agree to launch a Defense Innovation Fund focused on start-ups that provide technology to both defense and private sector organizations. The fund will opt in and look for new non-traditional players to create technology that answers our common defense and security issues, Bertie said, with next-generation companies that manufacture defense products becoming primarily software companies. Let’s do it.

Perhaps the biggest agreement coming out of the summit, and a central feature of the 2030 Agenda, is a new pledge to tackle climate change. If necessary, there was no climate change and security strategy. Now we do. And Berti said the level of ambition was quite high.

Unlike other multilateral and multilateral agreements on climate, the agreement focuses on the security aspects of climate change. NATO evaluates our bases, our facilities, our mission, our activities. I was trying to see how they would be affected by climate change. How do they make them climate-tolerant and more resilient to the climate, Berti said?

As part of that, NATO will consider what role we can play in the fight against climate change. Not as a first responder. However, this is an issue for the entire government and society as a whole.

She said NATO members asked secretaries to come up with the rigorous goals of allies.

Allies have promised to work in their own country to reduce military emissions, Berti said. It’s like what many individual member states have already done. But the agreement among all NATO member states creates special emphasis, she said.

