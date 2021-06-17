Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC Release Date | Trailer, News





As Nintendo revealed during the spectacular Nintendo Direct presentation at E32021, Zelda’s greatness goes even further, with a fresh DLC on the card for fans of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

There are two DLCs in the hack and slash game that combine the Legend of Zelda world characters with the Dynasty series gameplay.

Pulse of the Ancients is the name of the first and will be coming soon on the Nintendo Switch. We don’t know the second name yet, but we know some quick facts about it.

Hyrule Warriors: Below you’ll find all the information you need about when both sets of Age of Calamity DLC will be available and what they are!

When is the release date of the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC?

As mentioned earlier, there are two sets to be released, with the first set, Pulse of the Ancients, debuting this Friday. He said on June 18, 2021 that it was just around the corner.

The second Guardian of Remembrance hasn’t had an official release date yet, but it’s said to come in November, at least not too long to wait.

Which platforms are available for Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC?

I know the first thing much better than the second one. This makes sense given how close the releases are. Using the Pulse of the Ancients:

Battle-tested Guardian Link for new playable characters gets new Flail Weapon Master Cycle Weapons Apocalyptic difficulty settings have been added. This is a lot of fun!Harder versions of Wizzrobes, Giant Chuchus, and bomb-throwing Moblins have been added to the location of the Royal Ancient Tech Lab to unlock weapons and other new features Challenge enemy gauntlets with the new Dangerous Specimen Boss Battles

For the second DLC, which will be released in November, so far we can see that:

New Character Vignette New Stage Expanded Roster New Combat Skills for Current Characters

We’re looking forward to this more, but at least for a while, we won’t be able to find anything else until this first batch of DLC hits the world.

Is there a trailer for the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC?

Yup! Check out the trailer released by Nintendo in February. There should be a good idea of ​​what the DLC will prepare for us!

In other Zelda news, don’t miss the new trailer and details of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. And elsewhere in Nintendo’s Pantheon, a new Warioware game was released on the same day as this Hyrule Warriors DLC.

