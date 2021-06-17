Google and Amazon face antitrust accusations





Last week, U.S. lawmakers fired across the Big Tech bow and introduced five new bills designed to curb what lawmakers described as unregulated power held by Silicon Valley companies. Did. If enacted, the law marks the biggest change in US antitrust law in decades.

The bill affects all businesses, but parliamentary architects are willing to name specific objects in the bill.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google prioritized power over innovation, harming American businesses and consumers in the process, said Ken Buck, a Republican ranking member of the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee. Said in a statement. These companies have maintained their monopoly in the online market by using a variety of anti-competitive behaviors to curb competition.

New legislation prohibits dominant platforms from discriminating against rivals by offering their own product preferences (American Innovation and Choice Online Act) and acquisitions as a means for companies to neutralize potential threats Prevent its use (Platform Competition and Opportunity Act). Prohibits dominant platforms from using their power to give unfair benefits across multiple types of businesses (end of platform antitrust law). Make it easy for consumers to move their data when they want to switch to a new provider (enhancing compatibility and competition by enabling service switching methods). We will change the application fee for the first time in 20 years and provide government funds to pursue the Antimonopoly Act (Merger Application Fee Modernization Act).

Big Tech regulation remains one of the few areas where bipartisan action is possible, as both Republicans and Democrats are dissatisfied with the power of Big Tech, but these bills have come a long way and have been around since now. There are many subcommittee hearings before it becomes law. And while the players most directly targeted by the new bill haven’t provided public comments yet, they have a chance this week as they have been invited to appear in front of the House of Representatives to testify. Will get.

Smart tech control

Alphabets Google and Amazon executives, along with executives from speaker maker Sonos Inc, are leading the list of witnesses to hearings at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee this week.

At a hearing of the US Senate Antitrust Subcommittee on Tuesday (June 15), Republicans and Democrats alike have the ability to do things like undercuts, as their business is inherently anti-competitive. Google and Amazon have defended the smart speaker business because they have expressed concern that they have a market for pricing and superiority through platform control.

Senator Amy Crobshire, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Anti-Trust Committee, said expanding technology giants to more home devices is an example of a company’s ability to buy groceries only at Whole Foods. Using Amazon’s ability to drive the market, it further expands its control, stating that there is a risk of further integration of the market.

In home technology, she said, some of the most powerful companies that dominate today’s technology are poised to dominate future platforms. Consumers should choose, not vertically integrated tech giants.

That feeling is Sonos Inc. Eddie Lazarus, Chief Legal Officer, was reflected in the testimony of key witnesses at the Antimonopoly Subcommittee.

Apple licenses Siri only to companies that use the HomePod as a central hub for connecting to Siri. In this way, Apple qualifies interoperability with Siri for companies that have competitive Apple products side by side, Lazarus said, and Apple isn’t the only one worthy of this criticism. Pointed out. He also nominated Google as a criminal because of the requirement that the Google Assistant’s condition be to never allow it to run concurrently with other popular voice assistants.

He also aimed at atMatter, a new standard for smart home connectivity backed by Apple, Google and other major tech companies.

In addition, Lazarus testified that he could imagine the Trojan’s side to all of this. Those who control standards and their evolution effectively control the nature and pace of innovation, including the innovations that competitors have dreamed of. As I understand, standard Matter is basically working on creatures of Google and Apple code. It is not a fair competition or a more creative invention formula. Its formula to further establish a very small number of dominations.

Amazon executive Ryan Mack responded to criticism by making the technology available to other developers, for example, by making competing music services available through the voice assistant service Alexa. Wilson White, Google’s senior director of government, said the company prioritizes consumer choice and privacy and allows users to set up all kinds of rival products, including Alexa, within the operating system.

