Decade of change in technology and human rights





Basking Ridge, NJ-June 16th marks the 10th anniversary of the United Nations Council for Human Rights unanimously approving the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP). Ten years after the Guiding Principles set the basic expectation that businesses should operate with respect for human rights, we have witnessed the impact of their transformation in person.

At Verizon, we believe we have a responsibility to leverage technology, operations and employees to move the world forward towards a more connected, safe and sustainable future.

When UNGP was approved in 2011, Verizon had issued its first human rights statement. Today, the first US telecommunications company’s Business and Human Rights Program (BHRP) guides efforts to make responsible business decisions that meet the expectations found in the United Nations Guiding Principles.

To celebrate UNGP’s 10th anniversary, this year’s RightsCon Summit will meet with business and human rights experts from NGOs, the United Nations, academia and other companies, both achieved and influential future opportunities. I considered about. Make a difference.

From mobile to MEC

One of the most unique aspects of applying UNGP to the technology sector is the pace of innovation. In 2011, 3G, which first provided consumers with the ability to read emails and browse the Internet on mobile devices, took advantage of 4G and the ability to stream videos, post photos, and call for ride-sharing vehicles. It was replaced. Much of the discussion about the human rights implications of tech companies has focused on how tech companies respond to government demands for blocking user data or content.

Fast-forwarding in 2021, the era of 5G has arrived, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the growth of the Internet of Things will begin. As the technology ecosystem grows more and more dynamically, the potential for diverse human rights implications and opportunities also increases.

How did you prepare your 2011 lessons for the world after 2021?

Focus on the basics

One of the most important lessons we have learned about business and human rights at Verizon is the value of actively investing in the basic concepts built into UNGP: governance, integration, involvement and transparency.

Governance

Verizon’s corporate objective is to build a network that moves the world forward, and we are committed to doing so in a way that benefits our four key stakeholders: our customers, our shareholders, our employees and our society. We know that we will maintain our position as a trusted brand. Known for responsible innovation, we need to consistently demonstrate strong governance of human rights. Verizon’s Human Rights Statement demonstrates our commitment to respect the human rights guided by UNGP. This work will be led by a dedicated BHRP team and overseen by Verizons’ Executive Vice President and Chief Executive, Legal and Public Policy Officer, and the Corporate Governance and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors.

