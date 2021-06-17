Google announces SEL lessons, resources for educators-Journal





Digital citizenship

Google announces SEL lessons, resources for educators

As part of the expansion of the Be Internet Awesome Digital Citizenship Program, Google today announced new curriculum and social emotional learning lessons focused on online harassment and bullying for educators, students and parents. Announced some resources.

Be Internet Awesome is a program aimed at helping children navigate the Internet and make informed decisions online. Since its launch in 2017, it has expanded to 30 countries and 16 languages. The updates announced today are:

Updated curriculum.

11 new lessons.

Additional educator and family resources.

Resources for a particular grade and age group.

Additional guidance on game and video consumption, and search engine usage.And

SEL lessons are “to help students deal with cyberbullying and online harassment.”

According to Google, “Be Internet Awesome has asked the University of New Hampshire Children’s Criminology Research Center to conduct a rigorous independent assessment of the program to help students understand the concepts of online security and digital citizenship. Researchers have learned that students enrolled in the Be Internet Awesome program have gained a better understanding of areas such as online civic activities, understanding secure websites, and a more confident response to online bullying. The study also recommended opportunities for children to benefit from the more guidance they used to update their curriculum. “

The Children’s Committee and The Net Safety Collaborative have partnered with Google on some of the program updates.

For more information, please visit the Be Internet Awesome site.

About the author

David Nagel is the editor-in-chief of Education Technology Group at 1105 Media and the editor-in-chief of THE Journal and STEAM Universe. A 25-year publishing veteran, Nagel has led or contributed to dozens of technology, art and business publications.

He can reach at [email protected].. You can also connect with him on LinkedIn or follow @THEJournalDave (K-12) or @CampusTechDave (Higher Education) on Twitter.

