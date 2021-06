How DC Area Enterprises Commemorate June 16th

Juneteenth flag. Photo via iStock.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill officially recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, the anniversary of the release of the last slaves in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. The bill still needs to pass the House of Representatives.

Juneteenth’s growth from Texas tradition to national tradition accelerated during and after last year’s race calculations. Virginia passed a bill last summer with June 19 as a state holiday. Maryland and DCwhere April 16 are not currently holidays, but are Liberation Day holidays to commemorate June 16th, 2005.

Many Washington region businesses are beginning to build the Juneteenth tradition. Here are some plans to commemorate this year’s day:

Capital One

The McLean-based bank has announced that it will permanently recognize Juneteenth as a formal corporate holiday. This year, the US headquarters will be closed on Friday, June 18, and all branches will be closed on Saturday, June 19. Last year, the bank location was closed early June 16 to give employees time to look back.

Custom ink

All “Inkers” will be given four hours of paid vacation to observe Juneteenth, and the custom clothing company’s office will be closed by 1:00 pm on Friday.

Dcode

Innovation companies share resources for a month on the importance of Juneteenth, how to serve the community, how to celebrate, reflect and learn. Dcode hosts monthly discussions on diversity, fairness and inclusion, and the June topic teaches teams about bias. In addition, Dcode will be hosting its first event of the year at Black-owned Cork Wine Bar & Market to commemorate June 16th.

Network for DC victim recovery

A resource for victims of sexual assault, NVRDC hosts a two-hour workshop entitled Land, Loss, and Liberation. With a professor at the University of District of Columbia on Friday. Staff will also take paid leave on Monday, June 21st, in compliance with June 16th.

Vox Media

Since last year, Juneteenth has been a company-wide holiday for digital media companies. The Vox Medias office closed on Friday, and a long summer show slate began this week. The program includes diversity, equity, inclusion teams, and events organized by the BOLD Employee Resource Group dedicated to black employees and allies. The company’s reading club is reading by Annette Gordon-Reed on June 16th, and employees and partners are invited to live-record the Vox Conversations podcast.

