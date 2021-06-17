Smart Columbus will continue to be an innovation lab after the Smart City Challenge initiative is rolled out.





The federal involvement with Smart Columbus has ended, but the city and its partners say the initiative will continue as a collaborative innovation lab.

Columbus, Ohio was awarded $ 40 million by the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) through its first smart city challenge in 2016. Work better and access opportunities.

The Federal Grant Award, combined with an additional $ 10 million from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and $ 19 million in city, state, and county cost shares, makes Columbus the most comprehensive new mobility of the five cities. We were able to develop our technology portfolio. Over the years, safer, cleaner and more equitable transportation has shown that it can create opportunities for Columbus residents and prepare the region for the future.

Once the Smart City Challenge Grant is complete, the city and Columbus partnership will be smart Columbus, but the technology and community will be good. Five of the eight granted projects (Pivot, ParkColumbus, Smart Mobility Hub, Connected Car Environment, Smart Columbus Operating System) will be maintained by the City of Columbus beyond the grant period and new mobility tools will be available. I will. To Columbus travelers as mobility behavior rebounds after a pandemic.

Through the smart city challenge, we have led the country in deploying new mobility technologies, but we have never been interested in technology because of it. These innovations promote the prosperity of our community, allowing pregnant women access to health care and food, distributing food and masks to their neighbors in need, and getting essential workers to work during the pandemic. Helped help, said Mayor of Columbus Andrew J. Ginther. Working with the community to deploy technology can address some of the most pressing challenges. Smart Columbus will continue to investigate how mobility innovation, climate technology, digitization and other new technologies can help address complex social issues, respond to turmoil and create economic opportunities. ..

On June 15, the final report on USDOT’s $ 40 million grant was released, highlighting key findings such as:

Linden LEAP, the country’s first daily public self-driving shuttle in a residential area, transports about 130,000 meals and 15,000 masks from St. Stevens Community House to a troubled neighbor during a pandemic. did. Pregnant individuals in the Smart Columbus Prenatal Travel Assistance Assessment Project randomly assigned to receive advanced road transportation services are randomly assigned to continue to receive standard transportation benefits provided by Medicaid’s managed care organization. Made more trips to medical appointments compared to those who were pregnant. Enhancements to the Intelligent Transport Systems system included access to on-demand rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, food banks and pharmacies via mobile applications or web portals. There was also a proposal that the intelligent transportation system would be more satisfied with the transportation service than normal transportation. After collaborating with Smart Columbus and The Ohio State University on this project, participating Medicaid managed care organizations can provide members with non-urgent transportation services, such as access to mobile applications for travel schedules and expansion of same-day transportation services. Is modernizing. .. Pivot Multi helps travelers plan and pay for travel throughout central Ohio using one or more modes of transportation such as buses, ride hailing, carpools, motorbikes, scooters, taxis, private cars or bicycles. More than 1,000 modal transportation planning apps have been downloaded Supporting 447 trips in a pandemic. Pivot users reported that traveling between different modes of transportation was easy and they were happy with the mode of transportation, travel time, distance and flexibility. Over 1,000 vehicles have participated in the connected car environment. In this environment, vehicles can communicate with each other and with 85 intersections, seven of which have the highest collision rates in central Ohio. This technology has improved emergency response times in the school zone during the demonstration and slowed down participants. The Ohio State University has calculated that the investment in the implementation of the USDOT Award has resulted in an estimated total Metropolitan Products (GMP) of $ 173.39 million and created or triggered 2,366 jobs. According to accessibility analysis, travelers starting from the Linden Transit Center will have at least 20,000 additional jobs and 3,000 within 30 minutes than using the travel planning tools that existed before the introduction of the Smart Columbus project. It turns out that additional medical services can be reached.

Through the implementation of the Smart City Challenge, Mandivi Shop, Columbus City’s Smart Columbus Program Manager, demonstrated how innovative and influential transportation solutions can help residents live their best lives. Our leadership in defining the future of the city is a city playbook on how to work with residents, technology providers and community partners to deploy technologies that can have a lasting impact on the community. Also created.

In May 2020, Columbus successfully signed a $ 10 million Smart City Challenge Grant from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. This has made Columbus the fastest growing city in the Midwest with the adoption of electric vehicles. Expanding the grant’s decarbonization vision, the city of Columbus recently announced a climate action plan aimed at climate neutrality by 2050. The Columbus Partnership has launched a joint energy purchasing program to help large corporations and industry buyers accelerate the transition to cleanliness. energy.

Social issues are more complex than ever. Jordan Davis, the new Executive Director of Smart Columbus, said climate change, widening inequality and labor turmoil are indisputable challenges, mitigated by the comprehensive adoption and deployment of new and next technologies. It says it can. Smart Columbus will continue to partner with the community, accelerate the adoption of new technologies and provide residents with a more frictionless experience with infrastructure, systems and services. This can increase access to opportunities and improve the quality of life for everyone.

