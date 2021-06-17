GTA Online will shut down on PS3 and Xbox 360 in December this year





New York, New York-September 18: A copy of Grand Theft Auto V is on display at the 8-bit & Up Video Game Shop in East Village, Manhattan, New York City. Video games recorded over $ 800 million in sales in the first 24 hours on the shelves. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Eight years after launch, GTA Online, the online multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V, will finally shut down on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. This also includes website statistics tracking for these consoles via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

For those playing GTA Online on PS3 or Xbox 360, until December 16, 2021 before the server shuts down. However, Shark cash cards will no longer be sold after September 15, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V’s single-player story mode is unaffected, so you can continue to play the main game on any of these older platforms after December.

GTA Online was launched in October 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360. Just a month before the launch of the Xbox One and PS4, GTA Online wasn’t available until a year later. You can play GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S via backward compatibility, but the enhanced next-generation version will be available on November 11th this year. Therefore, it makes sense for Rockstar to stop supporting PS3 and Xbox 360 versions in December.

GTA Online is not the only victim of PS3 and Xbox 360. Support for Max Payne 3 and LA Noire will also be reduced in December. This includes Max Payne 3 website statistics tracking, online multiplayer, leaderboards, and LANoire website statistics tracking. Similarly, both story modes in these games are unaffected.

Today’s announcement about GTA 5 responds to the usual reaction online. Fans questioning when Rockstar Games will announce the GTA6. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, hosted a virtual panel on the importance of diversity in the gaming industry during E3. Not everyone expects this, and we know that the internet can be a harsh place, so imagine the reaction from people who were waiting for GTA6 to be revealed. can.

