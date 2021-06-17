Tetris Effect: Connected Adds Cross-Platform Multiplayer





Tetris effect: Connected cross-play public beta testing has begun, allowing cross-play across multiple platforms.

The 2020 tile-matching video game Tetris Effect: Connected has finally been updated to include cross-platform multiplayer in its free update.With this update, players will eventually be able to stack titles on separate screens, upgrading co-op mode to be more remote friendly.

Over the last few years, the Tetris effect has been upgraded with several major updates. All of these are free for players who own the game. Initially, the game was PS4 only and had built-in support for PlayStation VR in 2018. However, the game has since been released for PC, supporting Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. In November 2020, an enhanced version of Tetris Effect called Tetris Effect: Connected was released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Windows 10. Previously, players on a particular platform were restricted to playing against other players on the same platform. Currently in 2021, the game has been updated to allow players to co-op together regardless of platform.

Cross-play was already supported on all Microsoft platforms, but this new update will help fill the gap between the remaining platforms for remote cross-play. According to a recent tweet by game publisher Enhance Games, public beta testing of the game’s Xbox, PlayStation 4, and Epic Games versions will begin on June 23. This public beta test tests how well you can play a game in co-op when multiple types of platforms are interconnected. So, in theory, PS4 and Xbox One Tetris players will be able to play games together in cooperative games online. Tetris Effect: The same should work for all the different matchups on the platform with Connected turned on.

This update includes not only cross-progression, but also an audience mode under development. In this mode, players in a Friend Match session will be able to watch the Tetris Effect: Connected game with 4-6 players. These spectators can also be emmoted in real time on the screen for all participants to see. To participate in this public beta test, the user needs a copy of the game and goes to the Tetris Effect: Connected Beta Store page. Only a limited number of spots are available in this closed beta. It will be held from June 23rd to July 5th.

This is great news for Tetris Effect. Connected fans, especially those who wanted to play different multiplayer modes with their friends, but couldn’t because of copying the game on different platforms. There is no news at this time when this update will be released for all Tetris Effect: Connected players. The final release may be determined by how this public beta test is done.

Tetris Effect: Connected is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, PS4, and Oculus Quest.

Source: Enhance Games / Twitter

