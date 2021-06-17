Drive the pharmaceutical industry more than you think





You may have heard that the COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the United States is different from the ones developed so far. Traditionally, vaccines have relied on weakened or ineffective forms of the virus to train the body’s immune response to detect and quickly eliminate that type of threat. In contrast, these COVID-19 vaccines use mRNA to provoke an immune response.

Only five years ago, the pharmaceutical technology needed to create an mRNA vaccine did not exist. This shows the exponential pace of technology development in the industry. Other technologies essential for vaccine development include high performance computing and advanced gene sequencing. But while new pharmaceutical technologies dominate the headlines, the tools needed for breakthrough development are always at the cutting edge.

One of the most important differences between the COVID-19 pandemic and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic is the advent of the Internet and the power of near-instant communication. These tools connect people, researchers, and governments around the world to help coordinate not only groundbreaking R & D, but more common issues such as pharmaceutical supply chains, logistics, and (of course) funding needs. To do.

Pharmaceutical technology relies not only on lab tools, but on many reliable resources to accelerate development, as vaccines are becoming more widely distributed and the fight against viruses is beginning to favor humanity. It is important to remember. Of treatment from start to finish.

According to the 2020 Global Datasurvey of pharmaceutical companies, respondents will focus on using technology to improve areas such as customer engagement, business innovation, sales realization, and employee empowerment, in addition to operational enablement and innovation. I’m guessing. For companies wanting to be space leaders, that means using technology in these important ways:

Implement a digital strategy

According to the 2020 Global Data Survey, digital strategies have become a more urgent priority in the healthcare industry, with 30% of companies saying they are creating digital strategies from 26% in 2019.

Digitization is important for the front end and commercialization, but it is also important for the back end in areas such as pharmacovigilance. For example, with the right technology in place, companies can quickly track batches of corrupt vaccines that could completely shut down critical production resources without this precaution. Being able to take advantage of these and other technologies is an important requirement, which means the digitization of the entire enterprise.

Connect points with partnership

The pharmaceutical industry, like many other industries, is not always able to bring all the features it needs in-house. The same technology that helped companies of all kinds survive the pandemic connect pharmaceutical companies and partners and help them achieve great things.

Even Johnson & Johnson, the creator of the third vaccine available in the United States, had to find a manufacturing partner such as Merckin to produce the vaccine on a global scale1. The two companies are working together to produce vaccines 24 hours a day. Johnson & Johnson is in the final stages of bottling in partnership with Sanofi, a European-based pharmaceutical company that has attempted to develop its own vaccine2. Distribution complexity alone shows that partnerships are important.

Prioritize business realization

When most people think of innovative technology in the pharmaceutical industry, they think about how technology can revolutionize R & D. This application is very important, but technology can affect almost every aspect of a pharmaceutical company.

Technology, for example, helps recruiters market their jobs to the best talent who play a key role in the development of medicines and vaccines. Onboarding technologies such as company applications ensure that these new hires engage as soon as they accept a job and the process of getting laptops, work phones, ID badges, and payroll information is fast and seamless. Helps you to.

The wise man once said, “Don’t waste a good crisis.” The pandemic is a crisis and catastrophe, but it has also spurred the adoption of important new technologies. The changes seen in the pharmaceutical industry over the past year would have taken five times without the coronavirus crisis. Most attention is focused on new pharmaceutical technologies that promise to bring exciting advances in the development of medicines and vaccines, but they also empower more mundane business improvements in all divisions of pharmaceutical companies. There is no doubt that it will have a major impact in the future.

Srini Rajamani is Wipro Limited’s Vice President and Sector Head Consumer and Life Sciences.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/gdpr-consent/?next_url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.washingtonpost.com%2fhealth%2f2021%2f03%2f02%2fmerck-johnson-and-johnson-covid-vaccine-partnership % 2f https: //www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-johnson-johnson-sa-idUSKBN2AM126





