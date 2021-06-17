Reliance Jio Fiber Postpaid Broadband Plan Available for Speeds Up to 1Gbps and Long Term Billing





Reliance Jio Fiber deferred broadband plans are now available to new and existing Jio Fiber users in India. Reliance Jio Deployment Postpaid Broadband Plan Option No installation fee or deposit is required to use this service. At this time, postpaid billing options are available for all JioFiber broadband plans that are also available for prepaid billing avatars, but you must choose a postpaid semi-annual or annual payment option. Prices for 30Mbps broadband plans start at Rs399 per month, and you can choose from speeds up to 1Gbps. The video streaming subscription includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Disney + Hotstar, and bundles plans that offer speeds in excess of 150Mbps.

6-month Jio Fiber Broadband Plan Billing: All Jio Fiber Broadband Plans offer unlimited data usage and free unlimited local and domestic calls from wired phones. These broadband plans offer symmetrical speeds. In other words, the selected plan has the same upload and download speeds. If you choose the 6-month billing option, the 30Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 2394 and the 100Mbps plan costs Rs 4194 for 6 months. The 150Mbps plan costs Rs 5994 for 6 months and is bundled with your Amazon Prime Video subscription. Disney + Hot Star VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, AltBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate play, Discovery +, Eros Now, JioCinema, JioSaavn. Faster options also add Netflix subscriptions to this list. These plans are a 300 Mbps plan of Rs 8994 for 6 months, a 500 Mbps plan of Rs 14994 for 6 months, and a 1 Gbps plan of Rs 23994 for the same period.

12 Months Jio Fiber Broadband Plan Billing: If you pay these Jio Fiber Broadband Plans annually, you must pay 12 months in advance. 4788 rupees at 30 Mbps, 8388 rupees at 100 Mbps, 11988 rupees at 150 Mbps, 17988 rupees at 300 Mbps, 29988 rupees at 500 Mbps, 47988 rupees at 1 Gbps broadband. In addition to the same video streaming app subscription bundle. The 6-month and annual postpaid Jio Fiber Broadband option reflects unlimited data and subscription bundles available in the prepaid version of the same broadband plan and is valid for a 30-day recharge.

JioFiber Prepaid Plans: Previously available Reliance JioFiber Prepaid Broadband Plans start at Rs399 and are valid for 30 days per charge. The 150Mbps speed Rs999 plan is about to launch a subscription bundle for video streaming apps. These include Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5 and Lionsgate Play, creating a total of 12 bundled subscriptions. When you subscribe to the following set of broadband plans, your Netflix subscription will also be bundled for a total of 13 streaming subscriptions included in your Jio Fiber broadband plan. These prices are Rs1499 for 300Mbps, Rs2499 for 500Mbps, and Rs3999 for speeds of 1Gbps.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18, which operate news18.com, are managed by Independent Media Trust, the sole beneficiary of Reliance Industries.

