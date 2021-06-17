Halo Infinite confirms multiplayer features popular with two fans





In a new video, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries confirmed that when the game debuts later this year, it will offer players both cross-play and cross-progression. This move is welcome for most fans. That’s because it provides a pool of more people for them to play, while at the same time giving them more freedom about how they play. It’s clear that Halo Infinite is the biggest Xbox game coming out this holiday season, and Microsoft is clearly taking every step to make it everything Halo fans have been waiting for.

343 Industries described these features in the Halo Infinite Free Play Aspects segment around 9 minutes of the video at the top of this page. Game campaigns are paid content, but Halo Infinite multiplayer is free to play. This should also help increase the pool of people who play. According to the developers, the goal is to get the “biggest viewer” the series has ever had.

Both cross-play and cross-progression should help in this effort. Cross-play makes it much less likely that players will have difficulty finding an opponent. Cross-progression, on the other hand, makes it much easier for players to enjoy the game using the same account on multiple platforms. Given the fact that Halo Infinite will be available on PCs and multiple Xbox consoles, it’s not hard to imagine that some fans are taking full advantage of this feature.

It’s still unclear if Halo Infinite can withstand the hype surrounding the game, but it’s interesting to see how Microsoft and 343 Industries are changing the situation to make the game more accessible and enjoyable. That is. .. With Halo Infinite being released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC during the 2021 holiday season, fans don’t have to wait too long to see how the games stack up. In the meantime, you can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Looking forward to Halo Infinite? Are you happy that your game has cross-play and cross-progression?

