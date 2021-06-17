



Urian B., Tech Times June 17, 2021, 12:06 AM

(Photo: Screenshot of the official Pexels website) What’s new in Slack | Allows users to schedule messages-how to:

New features in Slack have the potential to further assist users with scheduled messages. Today, people who run group meetings and group chats know the struggle of having to log in just to send a message at a particular time. But this has finally changed.

Slack reveals scheduled message rollout

The Slack Help Center publishes new features for Slack users. This feature is said to be rolling out gradually, and Slack seems to officially admit that it’s not always the right time to send a message to teammates and groups.

That’s why it’s behind the scheduled messaging feature, which is a very simple approach. Basically, the user simply enters a message and schedules it later. Since this is a gradual deployment, according to the Android Headlines article, iOS users are more likely to get the feature first, and Android users will follow slowly, following the previous feature deployment.

Slack schedule messages for mobile and desktop

This feature will also be pushed to both mobile and desktop versions of Slack. We don’t yet know when the rollout will be completed, so it might be a good idea to check the app once in a while.

If you think you may need this feature right away, check for updates to your app’s status. If your app is updated, you may already be ready to get the new Slack Schedule Messages feature.

How to send a scheduled message in Slack

For those who already have the features they have and want to use them, the process is very simple. However, the mobile and desktop versions of Slack may differ.

Slack Schedule Message Mobile

For mobile users[ホーム]Go to the tab and start composing the message immediately. Users can also go to a group and start writing messages from there. Next, the user needs to tap the submit icon. This will allow the user to choose a specific time to post the message. After that, the user needs to know when to send the message.

Slack schedule message desktop

The desktop message scheduling feature is quite different, but not too far away. The user starts by composing the message again from the home screen or in the group to which the message is sent. However, instead of clicking the submit button directly, the user must click the wallet to the right of it. This allows the user to choose when to send the message.

At this point, Slack is far ahead of the market era. The company is in wide competition with other services such as Asana and Telegram. While the update is currently available. Users can sometimes check to see if they already have the new Slack Schedule Messages feature.

