OnePlus, Oppo to Merge-The Rise of Chinese Smartphone Hegemony?





China’s leading telcos OnePlus and OPPO are working together to prepare for “further integration.” Following the operation. According to OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau, some changes to the organization are expected to bring more development to the enterprise.

The recent announcement about the merger stems from what Lau wrote on the company’s official forum last year. The smartphone boss said he had taken over the “additional responsibility” of the electronics business’s product strategy.

OPPO and OnePlus are merging for integration

(Photo: Mayer Maged of Unsplash) OnePlus and OPPO have merged.

According to SlashGear on Wednesday, June 16th, the two companies are looking for ways to harness their resources. So far, what we’re looking at here is the imminent development that will come as the years go by.

Founding Carl Pei, a pioneer of OnePlus with Nothing, Lau has focused on its current role in managing the entire smartphone business.

In late 2020 he was appointed SVP of OPLUS. This organization is a combination of the Realme, OPPO and OnePlus brands. In the meantime, the connections between the three companies have already been established, so the possibility of a combination was soon seen.

The only information we generally know about them is their presence as a smartphone maker along with other brands like Vivo. But they are all under the Chinese giant BBK Electronics, which has become a champion in the field of consumer electronics production.

In addition, Lau-led companies have focused on developing their own products, although they have ties with various companies. The OnePlus co-founder said he would work on “deeper integration” with OPPO to provide the best products available to consumers.

“This can also be more efficient, for example, by providing OnePlus users with faster and more stable software updates,” Lau added.

What are the specific developments mentioned by OPPO and OnePlus?

ExtremeTech reported that the two tech titans will continue to work independently as OPPO is currently working with OnePlus. For Lau, the company’s own development works as before.

For some reason, the Chinese market is currently waiting for products that the merger may release. I don’t know what “further integration” is, but they are probably a new set of hardware or software for well-known mobile brands.

In addition, Lau continued to allow OPPO’s subsidiaries to continue to communicate with a dedicated community of smartphone users in China.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is pushing its products into the Western market. For example, OnePlus 9 and Nord N200 5G have already been expanded in the United States. The recently leaked OnePlus Nord CE5G may also be available soon.

The two companies expect other products, including smartwatches, to improve significantly over the next few years. What we are clearly seeing is the path to supremacy of Chinese brands that we sometimes overlook.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Joen Coronel Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

