Samsung is testing 6G connectivity with terahertz for smartphones as 5G is introduced to the market





Samsung has reportedly tested 6G connectivity in the past few months, and a South Korean company is now successfully unlocking data connectivity potential and terahertz spectrum. Yes, Samsung has already exceeded 5G connectivity and is looking for a next generation network of ultra-fast 6G.

(Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images) New York, NY-August 7: Samsung Galaxy sign hanging on the ceiling during a launch event at Barclays Center on August 7, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY. I will. Samsung announces the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones, which will be available from $ 949 on August 23rd.

If 5G isn’t enough to provide a large amount of data and internet connection speed to your mobile or device, don’t worry, 6G is getting closer and closer to your users. South Korean technology giants are already taking a big leap forward, considering 6G technology, even though 5G has only been introduced for the past two years.

Located in the gigahertz spectrum (GHz), 5G is highly regarded as the fastest form of modern data connectivity and the Internet.

5G faces a big controversy that its speed is less noticeable than 4G, and it only drains the battery of your mobile device faster, but 6G is here to fix it all.

Samsung harnessed the potential of 6G and terahertz

(Photo: Photo by Tony Stoddard of Unsplash)

Samsung Electronics and the University of California, San Diego report that they have already worked on next-generation data connectivity in the past. In addition, Big Tech and its researchers are already leveraging the potential of 6G technology, alongside terahertz, the next-generation spectrum of speed.

Beyond 100 GHz (GHz) means that the user is already in the terahertz spectrum. This is what Samsung recently showed in a recent showcase (via New Atlas). According to this showcase, 6G connections utilize 140 GHz, showing the first touch to THz connections, along with the newly discovered broadband spectrum.

Samsung reportedly registered 6.2GBPS at 140GHz frequency with a 2GHz bandwidth, breaking the record set at Nokia and Turk Telecom’s 4.5GBPS speed. This is a huge leap and improvement, especially because you can register 1 TBPS (terabits per second) as soon as development begins or technology develops.

Will Samsung’s 6G smartphone be the first?

6G is what Samsung is a pioneer. Especially in an era of rapid technology development and change, despite large releases. Recent achievements from Samsung and the University of California could lead to the development of new data connections and their application to high-tech devices such as 6G Samsung smartphones.

This technology will soon be possible and Samsung may apply it to mobile devices due to the rights and initial development they started.

