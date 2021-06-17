Google protects device business





Alphabet Inc. Google and Amazon.com Inc. Defended the smart speaker business because a US senator warned that two companies dominating the market could compromise competition and consumer privacy.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats expressed concern about anti-competitive practices, such as selling devices at low cost and promoting their own services over competitors on the platform.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of the Democratic Party of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Committee, said expanding the technology giant to more home devices risks further integrating the market and has been established. He said it would be in his favor.

She quoted an Amazon device scenario that gives customers the option to buy groceries only from Amazon-owned Whole Foods. In in-home technology, she said, some of the most powerful companies that dominate today’s technology are poised to dominate future platforms. Consumers should choose, not vertically integrated tech giants.

The hearing showed the latest move by Capitol Hill lawmakers to scrutinize the practices of the largest tech industry companies looking at potential antitrust reforms to impose strict regulations on businesses.

Senators Crobshire and Mike Lee of Utah, senior Republicans of the Antimonopoly Act Committee, have introduced their own legislation to review and strengthen antitrust enforcement.

Congressman announced his own proposal last week. Sonos Inc. Eddie Lazarus, Google’s Chief Legal Officer, said Google and Amazon’s business practices have made it difficult for speaker companies to compete. He said the two companies infringed Sonos’s 150 patents, among other complaints.

Amazon executive Ryan McCrate testified that Amazon is providing the technology to other developers, for example, making competing music services available through the voice assistant service Alexa.

Amazon has set up a coalition of companies that promises to allow consumers to access multiple simultaneous voice services on a single device, he said.

Wilson White, senior director of Google’s government affairs, said the company prioritizes consumer choice and privacy.

On many devices that use Google’s Android operating system, he said, consumers can choose to set up a rival voice assistant like Alexa. Lee warned that tech companies would have more power to guide consumer choices as new products enter the home.

