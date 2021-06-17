Strawberry Moon 2021: Here’s how to see the last Super Full Moon of the year





SkyWatcher will be able to observe the full moon of June, known as the Strawberry Moon, on Thursday, June 24th.

According to NASA, the Algonquian people in North America are believed to have coined the term “strawberry moon.”

NASA’s Gordon Johnston, who writes a monthly article on lunar activity and other skywatching opportunities, said Main Farmers’ Almanac first created the name “Indian” for the full moon in the 1930s.

(Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty Images) Marazion, England-June 28: On June 28, 2018, the full moon rises behind the mountain of St. Michael’s Mount in Marazion near Penzance in Cornwall, England. Tonight’s Strawberry Moon is the name Native Americans gave to the full moon in June, as it coincides with the strawberry harvest time, with intense heat and record temperatures in parts of the UK.

“According to this yearbook, as the full moon in June and the last full moon in spring, the Algonquian called it the strawberry month. The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the northeastern United States. “He said. SciTech Daily.

Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

According to some studies, the term refers to the color of the moon during this period, as the full moon is closest to the summer solstice and is likely to shine through more atmosphere and become reddish than at other times of the year. It may be. At least in the northern part of Europe.

Light that passes through more of the Earth’s atmosphere looks red, which is why sunrises and sunsets have such distinctive shades.

On the other hand, the full moon in June is known by many other names. Mead moon or honeymoon is an old European name for the alcoholic fermentation process.

According to Old Farmers’ Almanac, the full moon in June is also known as the berry ripening month, the hot month, and the spawning month.

How can you classify a super full moon?

Newsweek said there are no official rules for classifying the moon as a supermoon. Different publications have different definitions. In general, the term refers to the moment when the moon is a full moon and is in orbit very close to the earth.

However, NASA explained that the full moon “within at least 90 percent” of the approach closest to our planet is considered a supermoon. According to TimeAndDate.com, the Super Full Moon occurs when the Moon is closest to Earth. It is less than 223,694 miles from the center of the globe.

How to watch the supermoon?

The full moon technically occurs around 7:40 pm UTC next week (3:40 EST). However, according to the Nobeyama Radio Observatory, the full moon can appear to the naked eye for up to three days.

Genre Ka Mashi, the founder of the European Virtual Telescope Project, said he would broadcast a live stream of the strawberry moon rising above Rome. He insisted that it would be the last Supermoon in 2021.

In any case, the Virtual Telescope Project stream scheduled for 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time can be viewed on the project website.

