Huawei’s new Honor 50 phone supports Google’s Android app – BGR





Former Huawei subsidiary Honor announced on Wednesday a phone that looks a lot like the Android flagship that Huawei hasn’t yet launched, at least in terms of rear camera design. As mentioned above, the Huawei P50 series has been teased recently, and Huawei states that it is working to make it available to buyers. The company hinted at ongoing problems due to a US ban that does not allow collaboration with US technology companies like Google when creating devices like the Huawei P50 prototype. An ongoing chip shortage could further prevent Huawei from launching the types of phones that were previously available in stores.

Last year’s sale of Honor was a direct result of Huawei’s listing on the US entity list. Honor has been manufacturing budget-friendly Android phones for years, including more affordable flagship options. However, a US ban has prevented subsidiaries from using Google apps on their mobile phones. With the release of Honor from Huawei, the company is able to re-use the Android version of Google with the Google app in the international market. Honor has confirmed that both Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 will support the Google app this year.

The Honor 50 design below is a clear copy of Huawei’s teasing P50, which is understandable given that the two companies worked closely together, at least until the end of last year. For some time, some design similarities are expected. However, the Honor 50 is not a flagship handset like the P50. Not even the Honor 50 Pro.

Both devices run on Qualcomm’s midrange Snapdragon 778G processor instead of the 888. Honor said in a statement that it would combine the 778G chip with GPU Turbo X and Hunter Boost technology to improve phone speed and user experience. The 50 Pro features VC liquid cooling and “high thermal conductivity graphene technology” to enhance heat dissipation.

With the exception of the processor, both handsets offer high-end features, including 6.57-inch and 6.72-inch 120Hz hole punch displays, respectively. Another highlight is the charging speed of the battery. The 50Pro’s 4,000mAh supports 100W charging, and the Honor 50 comes with a 4,300mAh battery that recharges at a top speed of 66W. The Honor 50 takes 20 minutes to reach 70% charge, while the 50 Pro reaches 90% at the same time.

Honor and Honor 50 Pro design.Image Source: Honor

In the official announcement of the Honor 50, Huawei took a lot of Vlog and said that the camera and microphone setup will improve the user’s ability to capture content.

The handset features a rear quad lens camera located in two different circular camera modules. One includes a primary 100-megapixel lens, and the other has three additional lenses, including an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The selfie cam experience depends on the model. The Honor 50 comes with one 32-megapixel shooter, while the 50 Pro comes with an additional 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Google has confirmed to The Verge that Honor 50 devices will be subject to Google’s security reviews. “Therefore, Honor devices have the option to pre-install Google Mobile Services (” GMS “) on compatible devices according to Google’s licensing and governance model. “

“Consumers will be able to experience Honor smartphones and tablets with GMS,” said a spokeswoman, confirming that the Honor 50 series is on the list. This is a big issue for Honor as it can help Android fans sell more units in the international market that requires access to Google apps, especially the Play Store.

The Honor 50 and 50 Pro will first be launched in China, starting at yuan 2,699 ($ ​​422) and yuan 3,699 ($ ​​578), respectively. Pre-orders will begin in the region on June 25th, after which mobile phones will be launched in the international market.

