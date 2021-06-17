Scalable Commerce Why You Need to Think About This Now — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Andrew Busby, retail influencer, IBM Futurist

If you’re of an age, like me, you can remember the first version of Apple’s website.

It’s all text, a horrifying layout, and a light-year from today’s sophisticated products. It was all 10 years before the first iPhone came out, but we shouldn’t have too much trouble with them.

Today, when the majority of viewers weren’t born at the time, demand and expectations are very different.

In addition to same-day delivery within an hour, Turkish startup Getir promised to deliver groceries within 10 minutes. Yes, you are reading it correctly. 10 minutes.

So what does this all have to do with scalable commerce? The answer is; all. But first of all, you need to understand what it is.

Simply put, shopping and buying options are growing rapidly, from click-and-collect / BOPIS to BAGA (buy anywhere and get anywhere).

In addition, same-day delivery has become the norm, and as we’ve seen, the goal is within 10 minutes.

The simple truth is that aging ERP systems simply cannot cope with the speed and agility needed to meet the demands and expectations of new consumers.

Also, for retailers, this doesn’t seem to be an optional add-on. By 2023, organizations that take a scalable commerce approach will be 80% faster than their competitors in implementing new features, according to Gartner.

Our bespoke life

Have you been lucky enough to have a bespoke suit or shoe made for you? Or have you decided on the exact specifications for your new car? It’s a very special feeling.

And until now, it was mainly a small number of wealthy reserves. But one of the things we’ve done in the last 12 months is to thank all of us for a bespoke life.

Suddenly, bespoke is for the masses, and we require brands and retailers to play in our tune, and not the other way around. This means that agility and flexibility are key to retail success.

ERP systems, which can be pivoted quickly and, as we know, are hugely expensive, are about to collapse with the weight of expectations. It’s like having your own concierge service on hand at all times.

One of the companies that knows this is Brightpearl.

While helping retailers around the world leverage their brand strengths by automating the post-purchase operational process, commerce-focused SaaS companies have one vendor’s approach to retail business in the past. While it may have worked with, it claims to have overlooked the need for multi. -A leveled and immersive retail environment carries the risk that consumers will look elsewhere and never come back.

Brightpearl CEO Derek OCarroll says brands need the ability to curate a dynamic, interconnected technology stack to meet consumer demands.

To do this, you need an agile system that enables merchants to quickly integrate a changing roster of best-in-class tools and applications. This is an essential requirement for maintaining pace, as well as differentiating, in an already saturated market.

With that in mind, it’s time to think about scalable commerce to develop and nurture a positive customer experience with an approach that incorporates uniqueness and differentiation.

This really means that everything really needs to keep the customer informed, stay involved, and really feel that each is one.

Because in today’s world, when you want something, you want to feel a little special about yourself.

