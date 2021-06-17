The Wisconsin Store offers color-coded bracelets to show the level of comfort that shoppers interact with others.





Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

A grocery store in southeastern Wisconsin offers shoppers and employees free bracelets to help convey their current level of comfort in interacting with others.

Metcalfe’s began offering three-color silicone bracelets on Wednesday morning.

These changes result in different comfort levels among team members as they continue to experience relaxed restrictions and updated recommendations from COVID-related Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (vaccines, face coverings, social distance, etc.). I will. I noticed that there were shoppers. “”

Metcalfe said the product is a quick and easy way for people to communicate their level of comfort in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If nothing else, it will probably reassure many others,” said customer Howard Ellis.

Color-coded wristbands help explain someone’s personal preferences without speaking.

The wristband receives the signal from the signal.

Red means no contact Yellow indicates that the elbow ridge is OK Green means hug or high five

In the entrance area of ​​each store, individually wrapped wristbands are decorated with fish balls.

Metcalfe’s Lisa Grudzielanek believes that bracelets, especially red bracelets, are most popular with people who are not too close.

“It will still be a tool for those who want a little more space,” she said.

But a perfectly comfortable handshake and a hugging crowd also seem ready to show its color.

“I think it’s great. I’m green because I like to shake hands and hug,” said customer Melissa Thomas.

The store said it made a one-time purchase of thousands of bracelets. When they are gone, they reassess demand.

Shoppers were invited to pick up the band and wear it as needed.

Fully vaccinated shoppers, Metcalfe employees and vendors do not need to wear face covers at the store.

Fully unvaccinated or unvaccinated shoppers, Metcalfe employees, and vendors are required to wear a face cover everywhere, with the following exceptions:

Children under 5 years of age Individuals with medical or mental health or disabilities who prevent the wearing of facial covers Persons who are communicating with a hearing-impaired person or a hearing-impaired person. The ability to see is essential to communication.

