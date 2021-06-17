Acer Swift 5: Antibacterial laptop that needs clean cleaning





When you visit the Acer Swift 5 product page, it looks like the standard pitch of an Intel Evo laptop. Lightweight, thin and stable battery life.

This page also includes an Nvidia discrete GPU not found in the Swift 5 series.

But if you scroll down, under the creases, there’s a feature that looks like it was made for a planet fighting a pandemic-an antibacterial solution.

The shorter version has a silver ion coating on the laptop chassis and screen. This is said to reduce the amount of bacteria on the surface of the laptop.

“For displays and touchpads, incorporating silver ions (Ag +) into Corning Gorilla Glass as an antibacterial agent can keep the glass surface longer and cleaner and less susceptible to odor-causing bacteria. “I will,” said Acer.

“This is done through trace amounts of silver ions that seep into the glass surface, eliminating surface bacteria while providing other benefits such as increased durability and scratch resistance.”

It all sounds good, but is it really useful?

“Antibacterial protection is limited to the touch surface. All antibacterial solutions, including antibacterial Corning Gorilla Glass, do not claim to protect users or provide direct or implicit health” benefits “. “Hmm,” said the footnote.

It wouldn’t seem like that at the time, as the microbiological test per square millimeter is not a measurement I’m ready to take, it’s probably the best.

The complete irony of boasting such features in the 2020s is that Acer laptops are filled with clapware that customers most certainly didn’t want.

Swift 5 has some nice additions, such as Firefox pre-installed, but it has a very annoying collection of junk.

From nearly full-screen Dropbox and Firefox acquisitions to Amazon Assistant and NortonLifeLock pop-ups to free in-game currency, advertising continues.

If you buy Swift 5, the first recommendation for this machine is to wipe with a purer copy of Windows or install Linux. Otherwise, it’s a shame because it’s a very maintainable machine.

The main improvement that users will notice on the Evo platform is the upgraded onboard graphics. If not, the 11th generation Core i5 may be a few years old and you won’t really notice it, except that it works a bit quieter when pushed. It’s completely quiet because the fans stand out.

Beyond that silver ion, the addition of a touchscreen is nice, but the display resolution is full HD only, and when combined with Windows’ default 150% zoom level, it doesn’t work very well.

Choosing a port in Swift 5 is interesting. It has one USB-C port that can power it, the Acer barrel plug is on the left, but the battery light is on the right. Otherwise, the lineup is complete with one HDMI port and a pair of USB-3 ports.

Another factor that doesn’t help Swift 5 is the recommended price for the Core i7 version, AU $ 2,400. At the time of writing, it was available for purchase from a major retailer for A $ 1,800. This allows you to compete directly with Dell’s latest XPS with the Evo sticker and, in some cases, the Lenovo Yoga 9i.

It also means that the Swift 5 is about the same price as the Apple M1 MacBook Air. In that competition, Intel needs every extra grunt to compete, and you don’t have to slow down to annoy you with ads that Norton claims to speed up your laptop. The best way to do that is to uninstall yourself as soon as possible.

