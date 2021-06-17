Senator pushes Amazon, Google in the connected IoT device market





Smart speakers such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and other connected IoT technologies are becoming more and more popular in business, home, and Washington, DC.

Connected IoT devices will take the lead on Tuesday in the Senate’s subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust law, and consumer rights, with lawmakers representing Amazon and Google on interoperability and the company’s commitment to competition. Grilled. Senators such as Senator Amy Crobshire (Democratic Party), who chairs the subcommittee, also ask how Google and Amazon collect, store, and use consumer data collected by smart home devices. did.

Klobuchar said antitrust laws have been ineffective in curbing the rise of monopolies and abuse by dominant companies, curbing competition in many industries. She added that the federal government had the opportunity to “turn the corner and look ahead” to learn from past mistakes and level the competition in the emerging connected device industry.

“Many people are naturally excited about these technologies, but we have to anticipate them,” Klobuchar said. “At home technology, some of the most powerful companies that dominate today’s technology are poised to dominate the platform of the future.”

Openness and interoperability

At the beginning of the hearing, Senator Michael Lee (R-Utah) reiterated Klobuchar’s concerns, and the connected IoT device market is another way for big tech companies to “expand already significant market power.” I wondered if it was the way.

Wilson White, senior director of public policy and government affairs at Google, described the connected device industry as a fast-moving, competitive, but early stage. In his opening statement, Mr White said Google believes open platforms will enable competition and that the company is driving openness across a wide range of connected devices.

In 2019, Google helped launch an independent working group focused on building open connectivity standards for smart home devices, White said. Last month, the working group announced an interoperable and secure connectivity standard called Matter. He said this is Google’s plans to integrate with Android and Nest products.

“Open standards drive competition by leveling the competition for small players and new entrants, simplifying product development and increasing consumer choice,” says White.

Ryan McCrate, Amazon’s Alexa Vice President and Associate General Counselor, said the company’s invention of the Echo smart speaker and its investment in Alexa’s development “has significantly intensified competition between voice assistants and smart home spaces.” Said.

As the number of voice assistants grows, it’s “very important” that customers can choose multiple assistants based on their tastes and tasks, rather than being tied to a single product, McCrate said. This was the driving force behind Amazon’s voice interoperability initiative. This initiative includes more than 80 companies working to provide customers with “access to multiple simultaneous voice services on a single device.”

Despite these efforts, Eddie Lazarus, Chief Legal Officer of wireless speaker provider Sonos, claimed that neither Google nor Amazon have fulfilled their interoperability commitment. At Sonos, it’s unwilling to provide access to a variety of voice assistants.

But “Google contractually bans us from using the technology,” Lazarus said. “And while the Voice Interoperability Initiative is a great idea and appreciates Amazon’s partnership with companies, it’s not possible to mix and match between large companies, so it’s a gateway to the Amazon ecosystem. It’s just that. Its mixing and matching capabilities are very important when talking about interoperability. “

White argued that providing multiple assistants for a single speaker could be challenging, such as data privacy and consumer confusion.

Data collection concerns

Lazarus called for increased antitrust enforcement to prevent technology giants from dominating the connected IoT device market.

Klobuchar asked White and McCrate if Amazon and Google would store the data generated through connected IoT devices such as smart speakers, and how to monetize the collected data. ..

Google White said the company doesn’t categorize profitability by product area, but records aren’t kept unless consumers decide to keep them. “Then it gives users transparency and control over the data collected by the Google Assistant,” he said.

Amazon will not sell customer data or audio recordings, but will monetize the data “when customers use paid Amazon services such as Amazon’s music subscriptions,” McRate said. He added that he is using the data to improve the entire Alexa product.

Senators are not only concerned about consumer data collection practices. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) Asked about company practices regarding data from third-party competitors.

Both McCrate and White said it was important to maintain trust with third-party partners, but Blumenthal said that companies could access a “mountain of sensitive information about their competitors” and tools such as firewalls. He said it cannot be used to protect third-party data. Collect and use.

Jonathan Zittrain, a professor of law and computer science at Harvard University and a witness to the hearing, said tools such as firewalls between connected IoT devices and app stores could help regain competition in the market. I agreed with Blumenthal.

Balance regulation

Sonos’ Lazarus argues that businesses need to be allowed to bridge between tech giant’s walled gardens in order to offer consumers more choice and intensify competition. did.

“We need a company like Switzerland located at the crossroads of all these major ecosystems,” he said. “It’s the kind of interoperability we need, in reform. [antitrust] By law, we set some rules on the road that make it possible. ”

However, Zittrain cautioned that Congressmen are trying to regulate tech giants, especially with regard to data privacy concerns. He advised lawmakers to strive to strike a balance between interoperability and consumer data protection.

“We could have a privacy apocalypse here,” he said. “Some of the privacy concerns are asking large companies not to share data, and likewise, asking them to see all the data they use. Competitors do that too. .. Understanding how to square that circle is a big part of how to do policy right in this area. “

Makenzie Holland is a news writer covering Big Tech and federal regulations. Prior to joining TechTarget, he was a general journalist for Wilmington Star News and a criminal and educational journalist for Wabash Plain Dealer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos