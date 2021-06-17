Shut down PS3 and Xbox 360 in GTA Online and launch in new console





GTA Online, the online multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto V published by Rockstar Games, will shut down the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 servers on December 16th.

According to The Verge, GTA Online website statistics tracking will also end on this day. In addition, Shark Cash Cards will no longer be available for purchase after September 15th. This means that players will not be able to unlock the in-game currency on these consoles.

However, Rockstar Games has announced on its official website that these shutdowns “do not affect access or progress to Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode.”

Statistical tracking of PS3 and Xbox 360 websites for other video game titles published by the company will also end the day after GTA Online. These include “LA Noire” and “Max Payne 3”. Max Payne 3 also shuts down online multiplayer and leaderboards.

GTA Online debuts on next-generation console

Eight years after GTAV debuted on the PS3 and Xbox 360, it has become one of the most successful video games in history. The online version may say goodbye to the original console, but “GTA” fans will be able to enjoy them on the new platform this year.

Both GTAV and GTA Online will debut on November 11th on the PlayStation V and Xbox Series X | S. In a statement, Rockstar Games has new features included in these releases that players will enjoy.

The standalone version of GTA Online will only be available for free on PlayStation 5 for the first three months after launch.

Related article: Grand Theft Auto V sold more copies in the US than any other game

GTA V: Background

(Photo: PlayStation Store official web page)

Set in the fictional state of San Andreas, “Grand Theft V” is a sequel to “Grand Theft Auto IV,” which debuted in 2008. The action-adventure game follows the story of three characters from Michael de Santa. Frank Linklinton and Trevor Philips are committing robbery throughout San Andreas.

“GTAV” was acclaimed and hit by video game players around the world, breaking six world sales records in 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, we earned the highest revenue generated by entertainment products within 24 hours. It’s also the fastest entertainment product with a total value of $ 1 billion.

A 2015 survey also showed that GTAV was the most pirated game online. In 2016, this game was the most talked about video game on Twitter.

Its overwhelming success is not without a fair share of criticism and controversy. Critics often point to over-depictions of women’s violence and unfair treatment. Reddit players have even counted the number of people they have to kill to complete “GTAV”.

answer? 726 people.

Read also: GTA 5 captures Xbox One, 360, Series X, and Series S

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isabella James Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos