Random: F-ZERO has already been reproduced in the Game Builder Garage





Before Game Builder Garage was released, no one was completely convinced of its potential, but now that it’s in the hands of the Nintendo community, you’ll see all sorts of great work.

Some of the most popular things to date have been Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Kart recreation, and now we saw F-ZERO early. Yes, we all saw it coming. This particular build was created by Zelda Boi1, the same individual who created the Super Mario Kart game.

It’s still in its infancy, but obviously it already looks faithful to the source material:

Progressing #GameBuilderGarage #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ob9fCKiXiH— ZeldaBoi (Garage Game Building) (@ ZeldaBoi1) June 16, 2021

I think this makes up for the recent shortage of F-ZERO in Nintendo Direct. By the way, for those who want more games to celebrate Link’s 35th anniversary, the same creator also created a first-person demo of the original The Legend of Zelda game. We have to admit, it’s pretty impressive:

Zelda 1 first person demo

Code: G-005-PHW-XB1

Control: ZL-shield ZR-Sword

F-ZERO next # GameBuilderGarage #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/iBddUqC4R1

— ZeldaBoi (Garage Game Building) (@ ZeldaBoi1) June 16, 2021

And what about Excitebike and Earthbound while we’re here? here you go:

Game ID: G 002 91N DF7

Excitebike

Complete 2 laps without falling into the mud

ControlsA / Y-accelateB-jump # GameBuilderGarage #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/8eNXtiZjTn

— ZeldaBoi (Garage Game Building) (@ ZeldaBoi1) June 13, 2021 Earthbound Demo

Code: G-003-H4Y-M3Y

Control: Left Stick / Cross Key (Recommended)-move # GameBuilderGarage #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/AIvuG0PgN8

— ZeldaBoi (Garage Game Building) (@ ZeldaBoi1) June 14, 2021

Game Builder Garage is less than a week old, so I’m just getting started here. If you want to see more of what the community has created so far, check out the video below.

Have you tried Game Builder Garage yet? What is your favorite work so far? Please leave a comment below.







