6 Best Smart Speakers to Buy in Australia in 2021

The future is here, and to be honest, I’m not angry at all about it.

Smart speakers are more than hands-free audio capabilities. Voice control of lighting, home entertainment and thermostats. Ask your smart assistant to help you with everything from recipes to calendars. You can even connect with others far away from your home.

We’ve delved into market reviews and options, so you don’t have to. This is our choice for the best smart speakers: find one for you and your home.

Reader Note: Amazon Prime Day-June 21st and 22nd-is here. Expect up to 50% off top-notch Echo Dot (4th generation) and Echo Show 8 (1st generation).

BEST MINI SMART SPEAKEREcho Dot (4th Gen), Amazon Australia, $ 79

The 4th generation of the Echo Dot, which promoted Alexa’s most popular speakers, is a versatile model for every home (the pun is certainly intended). Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, its full sound makes it ideal for playing music from your favorite streaming service wherever you go.

Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protection and have a “mic off” button to eliminate the possibility of prying your ears. With compatible home devices such as lights, TVs and thermostats, you can control your home with voice at an incredibly low price.

MUSICDani Maher’s Best Smart Speakers, Best of Reporters, Smart Speakers convertRoam Smart Speakers, SONOS, $ 279

“I never thought I needed a smart speaker, but after just a week of trying out SONOS Roam, I was converted. This device is a fairly compact size that’s perfect for on-the-go use. It’s a very sophisticated minimalist design. It’s easy to set up. Simply connect to your home network via the SONOS app, select your smart assistant (Google Assistant in my case) and you’re ready to go.

I admit that after setting it up, my co-resident and I spent a solid 30 minutes entertaining ourselves by asking SONOS questions after the question. But even after the initial excitement disappeared, I realized I was still using a lot of devices. In the midst of weekly meal preparation, I was able to speak to the speakers and ask them to play music without having to walk to switch them on. While taking a shower and trying out the waterproof promise, I was able to skip the song without touching it. When I was ready for the morning, I was able to listen to the weather forecast and see if I could catch the train. All I had to do was look at my cell phone for a moment.

While many of its features are driven towards the smart hub category (such as devices that can control other smart home devices), ROHM at its core is still the speaker, and the very clear sound quality it produces. it is clear. Even at full volume, which is impressive for such a compact device, there is no sound distortion and the depth is really impressive.

As both a smart speaker and a hub, SONOS Roam is the highest quality gadget that can make your life easier-and if you’re a music lover, it’s definitely the perfect option to buy. Evaluation from 5: ★★★★★★

Best Smart Speaker with Video Features Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), Amazon Australia, $ 229

Hundreds of users have given the Echo Show 8 a 5-star rating. To be honest, after all of us have spent a year, I can stand behind a smart speaker with a screen. Enjoy hands-free video calls to family and friends while cooking. Binge your favorite shows from your bed and then use the speakers as an alarm. There are many things you can achieve with this one little gadget.

Designed with an easy-to-use display with an 8-inch screen, users can use the Echo Show 8 for calendars, to-do lists, and voice control on home devices. Rotate your favorite photos when not in use.

There is one 5-star review titled “How did you manage it before without an echo show !?” “Great for video calls abroad (my eyesight isn’t as good as it used to be!). Watch my grandchildren playing. The image quality is excellent. I linked my iPod to play music. Deep. I love a rich sound. “

“It’s a great way to look up traffic and weather just before you go to work. I think it’s faster to ask Alexa than to type on the phone or laptop!”

Editor PICK Mariela Summerhays, Best of Editor, Smart Speaker Enthusiast Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (2nd Generation), Catch, $ 63.80 (RRP $ 79)

“If you don’t think it’s possible to talk lyrically about smart speakers, get ready. Write verses 1-2 about your beloved Google Nest Mini.

This little feat of home technology innovation is on the surface of many of my homes and is used by all five members of the family all day long. My husband and I fall asleep listening to the sound of the sea. Make my child a lullaby. I wake up to an alarm set on my smart speaker every day-a lucky bastard while my husband turns over and sleeps for a long time-and after checking the weather, I get dressed.

It goes on and on. Tips for parents? At bedtime, the kids hide the remote control so they can escape the extra screen time. The simple “Hey Google, turn off the TV downstairs” became my best ally. “

5 grades: ★★★★★

BEST PREMIUM SMART SPEAKERBose Home Speaker 500, Amazon Australia, $ 475 (RRP $ 599.95)

With a 5-star rating in dozens of reviews, this Bose smart speaker boasts a custom-designed eight-mic arrangement that picks up your voice with loud music and ambient noise throughout the room. “The widest sound of smart speakers”. The colored LCD screen makes music navigation easy. Up to 6 presets can be set, allowing different members of the family to personalize their experiences and content.

Excited users proved their unrivaled sound quality, saying: Unlike other brands on the market, you don’t have to buy two to pair for great sound. “

BEST SIRI-COMPATIBLE SMART SPEAKERApple Homepod Mini, The Good Guys, $ 149

Don’t worry: I haven’t forgotten Apple’s supporters among us. Like everything the company touches, the Homepod Mini represents innovation in all aspects of its construction. Is it a 360 degree audio function? Speech recognition that provides a personalized experience for each family (up to 6 people!). Yes, that ridiculously attractive mesh fabric casing. If you’re looking for a smart speaker that will seamlessly pair with your existing Apple device, you won’t regret this purchase.

Not surprisingly, more than 5,500 reviews on Google are shy about the 5-star rating, as the left and right speakers that many users set up when combining the Homepod Mini with other speakers. Attention is focused on effectiveness. “It’s great because of its size. It’s better to pair it with a second for stereo sound,” begins one review. “My wife and I can use it respectively, and it’s tailored to our personal account and shared shopping list of reminders. Using this, all lights, cameras, doorbells, garage doors Control or use for multiple / different timers during cooking. “

“The intercom feature is also useful when you’re on different floors of the house. You might get some of these in different rooms to take advantage of multi-room music playback and smart home controls.”

Which is the best smart speaker?

The best smart speakers depend heavily on the reason for using it. When emulating what was once an integrated intercom system (allowing different rooms and floors to communicate with each other), multiple cheap and effective models like the Google Nest Mini are great solutions. ..

Otherwise, if you’re looking for freehand operation of a powerful full-sound speaker, you might opt ​​for a model like the SONOS ROHM smart speaker.

Further upgrade your home with the latest innovations in home surveillance cameras. Then protect your home with the best smart locks on the market.

In addition, check out the news.com.au coupons to make the best deal with every purchase. There you’ll get discounts on top brands from The Good Guys and Myer to Harvey Norman.

