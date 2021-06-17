Axiata doubles on Google Cloud





Axiata, a regional telecommunications group, will expand the use of Google Cloud services across six telecommunications brands deployed in South and Southeast Asia.

Telecommunications companies such as Dialog in Sri Lanka, Celcom in Malaysia, XL Axiata in Indonesia, Robi in Bangladesh, Ncell in Nepal and Smart in Cambodia use Google Clouds’ computing, storage and networking services to modernize their infrastructure. It’s a schedule.

This move follows XL Axiatas’ adoption of Anthos in 2020, strengthening the need for hybrid and multi-cloud computing. Indonesian telcos are aiming to move 70% of their workloads to the cloud within three years, aiming to automate, manage and scale their workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

In Malaysia, Celcom is already using Google Cloud to enhance its payment gateway and drive its digital customer journey. We also plan to use cloud supplier artificial intelligence tools to build personalized and recommendation models to enhance the customer experience.

By the end of this year, six telcos with a subscriber base of over 157 million will offer Google Workspace to SMEs (SMEs) as part of their integrated ICT portfolio and services.

Axiata and Google Cloud have a common vision of helping companies digitize and grow, and can be resilient over the long term, said Gopi Kurup, CEO of Axiatas Enterprise Business. As countries continue to step up digitalization for economic recovery and growth, we are at an important time to help businesses, especially SMEs, adapt and adapt to new digital norms to survive. ..

Combining advanced Google Clouds technology with Axiatas Market Intelligence gives enterprises access to advanced tools to increase collaboration and productivity, generate database insights, and enhance evolving customer engagement strategies.

Ruma Balasubramanian, managing director of Google Cloud in Southeast Asia, told SMEs, which lack resources, that cloud technology is a game changer that helps them compete with the bigger players in the market.

In enterprise space, Google Cloud also counts some of its largest conglomerates, including the Salim Group in Indonesia, as clients in expanding its business across the region.

Balasubramanian told Computer Weekly earlier this year that traditional companies have seen a lot of demand, which may not have been the case a year ago. The pandemic created a sense of urgency.

Former Cisco executive Balasubramanian, who took up a top position in the region in December 2020, said retailers, for example, were doing interesting things about sales events and gamification while building digital front doors in the cloud. I said there is.

Such an initiative was better a year ago, but she said it started in the last 6-12 months. They had a lot of momentum in terms of moving to the cloud.

