Windows 11 SE could be another attempt with a locked down OS





Microsoft has repeatedly attempted to replicate systems implemented on other platforms, especially mobile devices, on Windows. This primarily involves imposing restrictions on what users can install as well as what they can run on Windows. Its limited version of Windows is referred to by many names, from Windows RT to Windows 10 in S mode. The new Windows 11 SE could be Microsoft’s next idea, and in fact, even more restrictive than the previous iteration.

Restricted Windows systems are better suited for the enterprise and education sector, which is the market for buying Windows computers and licenses together. Vanilla Windows has the ability for system administrators to control and limit what users can do, but such locked-down versions have initial restrictions, especially on the types and sources of applications that can be installed. So far, these attempts have been disastrous failures, but Microsoft seems to be working on yet another.

According to XDA, what was supposed to be Windows 10 Cloud Edition is likely to be released as Windows 11 SE. That “SE” can mean something other than a rose with another name, but it’s still limited. Unlike other iterations like Windows 10 S and Windows 10 in S mode, this seems to target various enterprise SKUs such as Education and Education Pro. However, what’s interesting about this Windows 11 SE is how its limitations differ from Microsoft’s previous attempts.

In some respects, it’s more limited because it looks like many options in the Settings app are missing. You can’t even access the Microsoft app store, but it could just be a bug. Ironically, Windows 11 SE seems to support installing and running win32 apps from outside the Microsoft Store. This is what Microsoft is blocking on all other locked down Windows versions.

At this point, the essence and message of Windows 11 SE isn’t clear, but Microsoft could fully reveal it next week. Needless to say, there are many restrictions that don’t appeal to end users, but it’s still unclear if they will actually help corporate customers.

